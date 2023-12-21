Geekom: Mini PC with Ryzen 9 8940H and Radeon RX 7600M XT announced, plus several other compact PCs

#Geekom #Mini #Ryzen #8940H #Radeon #7600M #announced #compact #PCs

Geekom: New PCs will be shown at CES

Geekom has teased a new mini PC. This should not only be equipped with a powerful APU from AMD, but also with a dedicated graphics card. This means that the system should also be suitable as a gaming PC. Geekom also presented other models and also shared a first photo.

The manufacturer Geekom has given an outlook on upcoming mini PCs. The APro8 Max is also a particularly powerful system with apparently still compact dimensions. An AMD Ryzen 9 8940H is used as the APU. Its iGPU is complemented by an AMD RX 7600M XT, which, according to Geekom, should have performance comparable to the laptop version of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060. According to Geekom, current video games should also be able to be played in medium to high settings – which seems quite realistic depending on the resolution.

Furthermore, the manufacturer will bring the IT14 to market, a new and particularly compact PC based on the brand new Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, which can be equipped with two DDR5 memory modules with a clock frequency of 5,600 Hz and will also allow the installation of two SSDs supports. Geekom has also announced the A8Max, which will come onto the market with either a Ryzen 7 8840HS or Ryzen 9 8940HS. Here too, the integrated graphics cards promise more than sufficient performance for many typical applications.

Currently, Geekom has not yet commented exactly on a schedule for the release of the new products or prices. The mini PCs will also be presented and exhibited at CES 2024, which will take place in Las Vegas from January 9th to 14th. It can be assumed that the new PCs, such as the Geekom Mini IT13, will also be available in Germany.

Silvio Werner – Senior Tech Writer – 8843 articles published on Notebookcheck since 2017

I have been active as a journalist for over ten years, most of them in the technology sector. I worked for Tom’s Hardware and ComputerBase, among others, and have also worked for Notebookcheck since 2017. My current focus is particularly on mini PCs and single-board computers such as the Raspberry Pi – compact systems with many possibilities. He also has a passion for all types of wearables and especially smartwatches. My main job is as a laboratory engineer, which is why I am not far removed from scientific connections or the interpretation of complex measurements.

