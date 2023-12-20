GeenStijl: Annus Horribilis 2023 – The last convulsion of the writing monkey Don Arturo (50)

#GeenStijl #Annus #Horribilis #convulsion #writing #monkey #Don #Arturo

Thursday December 14th

Sticky Vicky. 15 april 1943 – 29 november 2023.

May her memory be a blessing.

Magic with the vagina

I spent the winter in Benidorm a few times and enjoyed almost every evening the army of ventriloquists, magicians, English stand-up comedians and crooners, but especially Victoria María Aragüés Gadea alias Sticky Vicky, who, to my great sadness, recently passed away. Vicky, who was later officially called Vicky Leyton, always performed oriental music and then stood stark naked for half an hour performing magic for the British, German and Dutch elderly. Fred Kaps but different. In half an hour she conjured up from all her magic box burning light bulbs, ping-pong balls, sausages, machetes, razor blades, flags, flowers and candles, stared at in amazement by the audience, who thought that the vagina was mainly intended for urinating and to bear children. The highlight of the performance was opening a bottle of beer with her vagina and off we went: off we all Vicky went to the next tent to perform in her naked ass. Let’s take a look at the images.

I must honestly say that Vick didn’t give me a hard time because I don’t have such a sick mind. I was more concerned with the cult status of the Spanish illusionist. Icelandic students, for example, saw her as a living legend. On her web page she wrote: “I never thought I would be able to stand on a stage at this prime age, and it’s all thanks to the English and Finnish audiences.” Vicky stole the show in the first and sixth episodes of the third series of British TV sitcom Benidorm.

Now I can already hear the commenter grumbling: you’re just a dirty little guy from Amerongen, and besides, my girlfriend can also open a bottle of Schultenbräu with her box, so why should the death of this dirty granny affect me? What makes her so special?

Well, with this artist, just like with Hamas, it’s all about the context. Vicky studied classical ballet for fifteen years and later worked as a dancer. With her sister, a certified contortionist, she performed in a musical dance show. After the death of Francisco Franco and the relaxation of sexual censorship, audiences wanted more sexually explicit shows, and employers began hiring foreigners willing to perform nude. A magician suggested to Vicky that she should do magic with her box. After practicing with handkerchiefs, the Spanish Tommy Cooper switched to heavier artillery. Vicky did not characterize herself or the show as pornographic: “To do what I do requires a lot of sensitivity. It is necessary to give it a touch of elegance”. Vicky generally appeared six times a night, six nights a week. She gave her last show in the autumn of 2015, a few days before a hip operation. In February 2016, she was diagnosed with uterine cancer and at the age of 72, she announced her retirement. She never married and had a son, Eduardo Romero Aragüés, and a daughter, María Gadea Aragüés. And luckily I can end with good news because this daughter of this cult legend is the new Sticky Vicky!

A young God surrounded by shivering old flesh.

Oh, Benidorm. People are always a bit inferior about it, but the town has one of the most beautiful beaches in Europe, an impressive boulevard with waving palm trees and a skyline that is reminiscent of New York and Rio de Janeiro. At the same time, it seems as if you are walking into a huge setting, like in the film The Truman Show, and Benidorm is a facade behind which suffering, death and sadness are hidden. Just south of Benidorm, on the road to Alicante, there is a large Egyptian temple, made of ocher yellow bricks. The monument, tastefully built between palms and bougainvillea, is the local crematorium. What a wonderful way to get up in smoke.

Even the responder is a young God in the Benidorm elderly reserve. Every fat guy with an inferiority complex should definitely take a tour of the Playa de Poniente, between the jiggling flesh, the flubbery buttocks and the hanging tits. The first elderly people go to the beach early in the morning for rehabilitation exercises or a morning walk, with or without support from sticks, crutches or walking carts. Around two in the afternoon, Spanish elderly people, often former guest workers who can enjoy a well-deserved old age heavily subsidized by the Spanish government, dance cha-chas in the tents decorated with palm trees on the beach. In the winter, Benidorm was hijacked by the silent generation, who now vote loudly for the PVV. More than thirty thousand Dutch people have created their own safe universe. An army of Dutch doctors watches over their health: doctors, dentists, physiotherapists, chiropractors, ophthalmologists, urologists, rheumatologists, plastic surgeons and allergists have permanently settled on the Costa Blanca. There are also Dutch dog grooming salons and pet boarding houses. At the Dutch butcher you can buy horse smoke meat, slavinken, sour willow, boerekop, bami goreng, shawarma meat, mature cumin cheese and pea soup. The menus of many Dutch restaurants contain the following enticement: “Cold gin served” or “We bake in butter”. And there is great Dutch catering, friends!

Friday December 15th

A bad death is not to be thought of as having been preceded by a good life.

Death should not be considered evil if it is the end of a good life.

Augustine

Highbrow and lowbrow: that’s me to the core. From the razors from Vicky’s box to a heavy theme such as death, because in these dark days before Christmas I often think about the people I have lost. I looked at myself in the mirror this morning and thought of my good mother’s sigh: gray hairs are cemetery flowers. Luckily I’m almost bald now, that makes a difference. However, I am not the kind of person who panics about combing or dyeing his hair with shoe polish, as men in Southern Europe are used to. Who still remembers that scene in Luchino Visconti’s unforgettable film Morte a Venezia? Dirk Bogarde plays Gustav von Aschenbach, in whom we of course recognize the composer Gustav Mahler. Von Aschenbach is completely disappointed by the Polish youngster Tadzio in the Grand Hôtel des Bains on the Lido. Nowadays this would be considered a shame, but at the time it was a good thing for a beautiful boy to put up with the tutoring or coquetry of cultured older gentlemen.

There is cholera in Venice and I won’t reveal the ending of the film, but what stayed with me is the dramatic bleed of Aschenberg’s hair dye and make-up while he is allowed to look for the last time at little Tadzio in a beautiful romper suit. By the way, I was curious what Björn Andrésen, the Swedish cupid who played Tadzio, looks like now. Well, I was shocked because today Tadzio is an unsavory old tramp with a disgusting beard and I wouldn’t be surprised if he also smokes hashish.

Human decay and mortality always make me a bit melancholy and that is why I like to walk in cemeteries such as Zorgvlied in Amstelveen, and especially around All Saints Day. Memento mori! The well-known man of letters Peter Bamm once wrote it very eloquently: The dreams of spring are made into jam in autumn.

Here lies Bread and he is dead.

I was recently back at Zorgvlied. The once stately cemetery has been pimped up and now has twenty-five so-called atmospheric neighborhoods. This way you can dig into the ground responsibly in the ecological cemetery ‘t Varenveld. There is also ‘t Lalibellum, a mausoleum with burial vaults that together can accommodate 2,270 coffins. The Lellebellum in the vernacular. I didn’t know you can be cremated in it these days Crematorion, which, by the way, is only a technical room containing an incinerator. Then there is the Broken Column, a memorial for all writers and poets on Zorgvlied, made by one Zoungrana Jean-Marie. What postmodern nonsense, friends, and I wouldn’t want to be found dead or alive in that ash field full of pen-slickers completely unknown to me.

Anyway, I put a bottle of crème de menthe on the grave of Herman Brood continued my walk and came across the grave of my childhood hero Joop Doderer. Who can describe my surprise when I saw a bust of Swiebertje! Joop was bullied about that all his life, the good man could no longer even walk calmly on the street.

I was curious about the stone of Willem Wittkampf, the country’s best interviewer of all time. At one point, Willem lay in an ordinary municipal grave with three others. Such a grave is also cleared as standard after ten years. This was also the case with the grave of Theo Thijssen.

The unforgettable Willem Wittkampf

Oh well, who still knows Wittkampf? When he died in October 1992, his work was hardly available anymore. On the day of the funeral, Ischa Meijer dedicated a Fat Man to his spiritual father: ‘There was always a crate of vodka in a corner of the living room. Because W. Wittkampf drank himself into total stupor every night. Then he could babble for hours. Unintelligible language – at least for those who did not know The Story. Willem Wittkampf, like his interviewees, had A Story. His in a nutshell: as an eighteen-year-old boy he saw how the entire resistance group to which he belonged was shot by the Germans. He himself had managed to crawl behind a dike just in time. He described this fateful incident in his novella Stunt – yet he was always convinced that no one knew about this personal catastrophe, which had destroyed his life, almost before it could really begin.

Mullis is vullis. No Reve, that’s life!

At Harry Mulisch’s grave I thought of the summer of 2010. Har would turn eighty-three and wanted to celebrate it at the Grand Hôtel des Bains on the Lido of Venice, where I already mentioned it above. He was always in room 216. But the hotel turned out to be closed and was converted into an apartment complex by a shady real estate company. Then they just celebrated Har’s birthday at his home on Leidsekade. Some more quotes from Mulisch about death:

Oh well: death is waking up on the wrong side of your dreams.

Death I will be only for the living, not for myself. I mean, I can’t even be dead. Dead are always others.

The fact that I am dying must first be proven.

How do you want to understand death? You don’t even understand life yet.

Saturday December 16th

Bert Vuijsje: Arthur van Amerongen is a dirty piece of junk. The Trump of the Algarve.

Finally blocked by uncle Bert Vuijsje, who shares a room with uncle Henk Spaan in the Rosa Spierhuis and is allowed to use the internet in the recreation room for fifteen minutes a day.

Bert Vuijsje, the former deputy editor-in-chief of the Volkskrant and the retired editor-in-chief of HP/De TIjd, always calls me the self-proclaimed Bukowski of the Algarve. In a good mood he even mentions me the Trump of the Algarve! I always feel a little embarrassed by such a compliment; on the one hand because I consider it too great an honor, and on the other hand because I drink much less than Bukowski in his heyday. Moreover, I look less moth-eaten. Now I have to admit that in the early eighties I had a sticker on my old Underwood type machine with the text Bukowski for president had pasted. I had received that sticker when I purchased a stack of beautifully published books by Black Sparrow Press, in a bookstore in the Jordaan. The sticker didn’t help because my first real book wasn’t published until 30 years later. The misery started with Rob Hoogland, who once wrote: ‘Choniqueur of the seamy side from the Algarve… moving and sometimes even heartbreaking. Arthur van Amerongen is the Dutch Charles Bukowski, only funnier.’

Since then, I have been recorded in the rolodex of many newsrooms in my home country as a professional alcoholic who, between bacchanals, produces marinated brain farts in this newspaper and in HP/De Tijd. I’m a typical binge drinker. 3 days a week – the period without a deadline – I drink to excess and then resort to asceticism. That’s the big problem with binge drinking: comfort food the next day. By the way, I have never seen images of Charles Bukowski having a nice meal, while my Instagram snapshots are one big culinary feast.

The only writer (author, Komrij would say) who qualifies for the title The Dutch Bukowski is Anja Meulenbelt. In her magnum opus Women and Alcohol (Sara/Van Gennep, 1994), there is more drinking than in Malcolm Lowry’s Under the Vulcano. Moreover, Meulenbelt is a contemporary of Bert Vuijsje and that is perhaps a bit easier to read than my contemporary, modern and clear prose.

When I think of Meulenbelt I suddenly think of the story Maja Thurup by Charles Bukowski. It tells about the anthropologist Hester who married a wild man with an enormous penis. The writer Chinaski can earn 500 dollars with a report on the new couple. Maja is drinking and drumming and complains about the insatiable Hester: ‘she big hungry tunnel.’ The next day Chinaski returns with a photographer. Maja is drunk and says that Hester has gone to the greengrocer. The photographer takes a beer from the refrigerator and starts vomiting. Hester’s severed head is in the refrigerator. I’m not Hank Chinaski because I never experience anything. I don’t even have the imagination to make up such a story. I play a bit of a writer among the genetically challenged villagers and wait for death.

PS Bukowski is at his best during an attempted interview with a Flemish idiot, who is completely demolished by the old master. Tip from Tuur

Sunday December 17th

Another scary coffee story on the internet. I’ve been drinking 8 to 10 espressos a day all my life. That’s good for the morning bout and the mood.

Monday December 18th

Watched The Holdovers (on Fmovies) with the fiancée and the dogs on the couch.

The ultimate feel-good Christmas movie. So you see: nothing human is foreign to me.

Tuesday December 19th

Great interview with my boyfriend Andre Amaro in the Eindhovens Dagblad.

The Dutch-Portuguese artist and jack-of-all-trades Amaro invites grape pickers every year in late summer. Just outside Palmela, near Setubal, Dré has a vinha the size of a football field and produces an average of 2000 liters of wine. Last year I was part of an eclectic posse: Lowlands director Eric van Eerdenburg and his cheerful life partner Dorothé, millennials, ladies of color who went straight from the nightclub into the vineyard and a group of young dogs from Rotterdam that founded Keilecafe, nightclub BIT and runs restaurant Bitter. I know the Keileweg from the time when it was a finishing place, but 010-west is now ten times as hip as 020-north according to Merlijn Amaro, André’s son.

In the 1970s, everyone went to France to relieve the burdens of poor wine growers for room and board. That charity was mainly motivated by horniness because the whole charitable picking thing revolved around fucking. Of course that seemed like something to me, apart from the free drinking.

So I hitchhiked south but got stuck in Paris. Now the time had come and I could cross something off my bucket list with Dreetje. Picking at thirty degrees and with a death hangover was not easy. Fortunately, there was only one type of grape: the red parakeet (parakeet). Portugal has a patent on nice grape names: dog paint (dog ink), blurred by flies (fly droppings), dog distemper (dog strangler) and I love you (cat’s tail).

The worst part for me was dragging the baskets. Farmers with arms like steel cables waved those heavy monsters as if they were poopy diapers, but I died a thousand deaths. I had never craved lunch so much before. After a few glasses of recovery wine, I had completely recovered and was belting out Portuguese harvest songs at the top of my lungs. At the end of the day the crushing of the grapes began. Dreetje told me that the step on foot in Palmela is forbidden for women because of the danger of menstruation and so the rebel let his half-naked pick girls loose in the tub. As a boy, Amaro had to clean the cellars of the wineries. It was crawling with rats when the vinification started and a man had to come with two ferrets. He released the rodents and in no time the rat population was exterminated. The screams went through my bones, said André, who had to clean up the carcasses.

Wednesday December 20

A Schiedammer without a drink is a turd without a stink.

Damn, another good friend with cancer. Things are going fast this year. Jack Kerklaan is a household name in greater Rotterdam. But what a great interview. Vintage Jacket.

Jack has metastatic prostate cancer. It’s on his liver and his lungs. Fortunately, the chemotherapy he is still in the middle of is working, his inflammation levels have been significantly reduced and the side effects are not too bad, but at most the treatment slows down the process. “You get extra time. Now it’s time to stretch, stretch and stay with it.” The oncologist gave Jack at most another five years. When Jack was told that ‘verdict’, he responded: “Goddammit, that long?” An unexpected reaction. “That oncologist just dropped his pen at half past eight in the morning. He had never experienced this before. That someone is showing the wrong kind of emotion. But yes, I try to laugh a little, so as not to cry. That’s always been kind of my medicine. A Schiedammer without a drink is like a turd without a stink. Now and then it’s a matter of injecting a poison bag into it. I am in favour, I can recommend it to everyone.”

I’ll close with Jack: