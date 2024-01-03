GeenStijl: Annus Horribilis 2023 – The last convulsion of the writing monkey Don Arturo (52)

#GeenStijl #Annus #Horribilis #convulsion #writing #monkey #Don #Arturo

“Mr. van Amerongen: stick your Annus Horribilis in a secret opening where the sun never shines!” (also Stamcafe)

Thursday December 28

Anti-Semitism is the highest stage of wokism

Nice interview with the French philosopher Alain Finkielkraut in the New Zurich newspaper van Today. Let me summarize the gist in my own words: wokism is the complete questioning of Western culture. It is a suspicious and even accusatory look at our entire heritage. Wokism’s favorite pastime is judging, in the form of a tribunal, a past that was racist, sexist, homophobic, and so on. There is a total hypersensitivity to everything among the woke, who want to combat all possible forms of supposed stigmatization.

At some point, communist ideology was confronted with reality in the form of the Soviet Union and the Maoist regime in China. For the woke, there is no such reality check. Moreover, wokism goes hand in hand with a demographic change in our society. Wokism associates itself with Islamism. For this reason, shaking off this ideology may become even more difficult. After the October 7 massacre, it seems that anti-Semitism is the highest stage of wokism. Wokism mercilessly reduces the complexity of human constellations to the confrontation of rulers and ruled, oppressors and oppressed. This ideology places Israel in the camp of the oppressors. This goes so far as to completely delegitimize the state. American student collectives have described Israel as a colonial enterprise from its inception to this day. The right of Jews to this land is disputed. They are treated as if they had settled there, in Palestine, like the Germans in Namibia or the French in Algeria. Hence the rise of the slogan ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’.

Jeffrey & Ghislaine

I hate Jew haters and that is of course not surprising for someone who had an intense love affair with a Jewess for twenty years, although I also know people who became anti-Semites precisely because of such a relationship. The latter is childish, because it is simply stupid when you pick out exactly that one wrong Jewish partner from a list of more than 16 million Jews worldwide. Jeffrey Epstein, for example. Or Ghislaine Maxwell.

My Great Ex was in the Jewish youth association Habonym (De Bouwers), went to Israel with that club as a teenager, was not rich at all, very generous and, like her ultra-orthodox (of Algerian-French descent) mother from Beethovenstraat, she voted for the PvdA. But also sometimes GroenLinks, because she was friends with Mirjam de Rijk, who, to make matters worse, was my colleague at the Green Amsterdammer would become.

My Great Ex wasn’t really a practicing religious person, but she did celebrate the Jewish holidays with ultra-orthodox families in South Amsterdam. On Friday evening she lit the candles, was there challes and if possible, we didn’t watch television or movies. We didn’t answer the phone and read a book together on the couch. On Saturday we went for a walk through the adjacent Vondelpark. In short, the Shabbos was delicious zen. She didn’t eat pork, but we had a wonderful Surinamese-Islamic butcher in our home on Roelof Hartstraat who made ham and bacon from lamb and delicious pickled meat and beef salami and my love was fine with that: Halal was a bit kosher. We never talked about the war, partly because her family came from Algeria and so she did not experience second-generation troubles. She rarely mentioned anti-Semitism, and I only saw her explode once when a photographer we were having dinner with suddenly said “you” to her in a less than empathetic context.

He would tell himself

I know quite a few Dutch Jews – I was even an Israel correspondent for it New Israelite Weekly – where Gerard Reve started his career just after the war – and they all became and will become blood-linked when the term “you” is used. My ex’s group of Jewish friends smelled an anti-Semite a mile away and quickly knew whether a person was “good” and whether you could go into hiding. The term he would have told himself few readers will say anything, but it concerns someone whose love for Jews is greater than necessary, and many Jewish people do not like that very much either. With all the anti-Semitic smears by the storm Division van Hamas and United Left dripping from the newspapers and from the screen, and being shouted in the streets, I always think of my ex, even though it has been off longer than it was on. I am really sickened by the virulent hatred of Jews that is now emerging worldwide. And get the hell out of here with: “yes, but it’s not anti-Semitism, it’s anti-Zionism.”

I have studied at both the University of Amsterdam and the University of Jerusalem, among others The History of Zionism, Holocaust Studies in Anti-Semitism studied and knows the ins and outs. Moreover, I have read almost all the works of the Israeli New Historians, and interviewed some of them, such as Benny Morris, Ilan Pappé, Avi Shlaim, Simha Flapan and Tom Segev. And they are a lot more critical of Zionism and Israel than I am, I can assure you.

My scientific knowledge of Jew-hatred, in all its gradations and phenomena, has never earned me a cent, so I cannot say with Ischa Meijer: “I have nothing against anti-Semites, I live from it.”

As far as the mood in the Netherlands alone is concerned, it is simply 1939. Instead of Mussert and his shock troops, the cheerleaders of Hamas through Amsterdam. The narrative has already been tilted in such a way by the newspapers of the Flemish cartel media that the Hamas hooligans, Antifa, KOZP, BLM, those climate lunatics, BIJ1, the Joke Kaviars of this world and their Wajong gangs are going to demonstrate against the “genocide” at the risk of their own lives. The masks have fallen in the Netherlands, it is truly unbelievable how much open hatred of Jews is being spewed out in the media. Jew hatred is back socially acceptable has become, except that the creature is now called ‘anti-Zionism’. The ink coolies of the Flemish cartel media are experiencing golden times with them agitprop against Israel and all the noses in the army of writing monkeys are on the same page. Marcia Luyten managed to lay the blame for the current wave of anti-Semitism entirely on the extreme right in her Volkskrant column. Islam is not mentioned in her italics. I quote: “Virulent hate messages such as those written by Louis Ferdinand Céline ninety years ago are proliferating on social media. Céline could not have dreamed of the speed at which the poison is now spreading. Unlike other forms of racism, anti-Semitism does not see Jews as inferior beings, but as “a dark force, an enemy that attacks society from within and seeks to dominate the world.” That evil myth has been promoted by the extreme right in recent years. Stories about George Soros and a Jewish conspiracy have been regurgitated by politicians like Trump, Orban and Baudet, brought to a mass audience by figures like rapper Ye West.”

Guys like Luyten get a kick out of the tough Hamas fighters, real guys compared to the Dutch man who has become a slavish fool. The flower girls of Hamas see the terrorist club as the flowerpowerbeweging of Mohammedanism! In the same breath, these activist writers debunk the largest pogrom on Jews since the Second World War: ‘that massacre has nothing to do with Islam, because Islam is love!’ I always think of these Islam-huggers that – even though their heads are already on the chopping block – they are joining the executioner. first apologize for soiling his beautifully sparkling scimitar.

Friday December 29th

Early balding millennials and other weepers

My friend Teun Voeten rightly wondered on Twitter whether the VK columnists are all clones of each other, with the same soft, flabby mouths, measly beards and that flaxen hair with a receding hairline.

All those guys indeed look like Rutger Bregman. If Gerard Reve had to choose between Rutger Bregman and me, well, the old man would know! I can already hear the responder grumbling: you are just very jealous of Bregman. He only writes bestsellers and published a Flood pamphlet with a circulation of 800,000, paid royally by the National Postcode Lottery. Of course I’m very goddamn jealous and I’m choking with feelings! And of course I also want a promotional text from the fossilized Dolly Dot Angela Groothuizen on the back cover!

Rutger is a fascinating storyteller. He grabs you by the ropes with clear language. He points out disturbing things and uncomfortable facts that you would rather not think about and that you would rather push forward, but which no one can ignore anymore. The water is coming – A letter to all Dutch people is an important story that should be told and read by every Dutch person.

Bregman, born in Zeeuw (perhaps that’s where his fear of the flood comes from, but I’m not Freud) represents everything Reve hated about the Netherlands, which is why his choice seems obvious to me. When I see Bregman, I think: not a cent too much.

Prophet of doom Bregman once muttered against it Reformatorisch Dagblad:

“When I was asked in the past if I wanted to become a pastor, I would make an ugly face,” he writes. “But maybe I missed my calling. This society lacks pastors – meaningful leaders who are not looking for what divides us, but for what unites us.” As a historian, atheist Bregman wants to be ‘a kind of pastor’: “He not only deals in trivial facts, but is also a master of morals and inspiration.”

I get angry from moral preachers and moral crusaders who use virtue as a business model. What kind of NPO bigotry is this with ministers’ sons like Rutger, Arie and Freek? It seems like we have been thrown back into the fifties.

Apart from my seething jealousy and blind envy, Rutger reminds me of the pious group that my loving parents had as a boarder in the seventies, in distant Ede. His name was Arnold and he ‘studied’ at the Reformed Social Academy and was a zealous member of Daniel, the youth association of the SGP. He came from Ridderkerk and looked exactly like Bregman. The pious bastard occupied my boy’s room, luckily I was already out of the house. It smelled like cheap aftershave – Russian leather – sweaty socks and clotted semen. I didn’t trust that bastard one bit and went rummaging around in my former office. Packed with smutty porn, I’ll spare you the details. Arnold kept all the wads he shot his cum in in that desk. He later became director of a reformed retirement home. Every time I see Rutger, I think of our Arnold. And to Bos, Balkenende and Rouvoet. Reformed people, bah bah, they keep the cat (or the tomcat) in the dark.

In my last Annus I don’t even want to talk about all those dried-out eternal-girl columnists from the Volkskrantwhich are also cloned somewhere and all resemble Sterre Lindhout.

Millennial and snowflake Philip Huff, the perfect double of Sybren Kooistra, once wrote a polemic about real columnists like me, entitled: The down-to-earth columnist downplays sexism, racism and climate change

Huff: In our media landscape we distinguish the more serious opinion columnists (think of Tom-Jan Meeus in NRC and Sheila Sitalsing in de Volkskrant) from the authors who write about life in a personal tone (Frits Abrahams (NRC), Aaf Brandt Corstius (de Volkskrant)). However, in both categories there is a sub-type that achieves success with a certain ‘sobriety’. This supposed sobriety often presents itself as the – ironic or otherwise – voice of ‘common sense’. The perspective seems to be ingrained in these living room oracles, from Angela de Jong (AD) to Arthur van Amerongen (de Volkskrant). Readers like to identify with that ‘act normal’ attitude. By wrapping their surprise about or dissatisfaction with progressive developments in down-to-earthness, writer and reader can dismiss these issues as attention-seeking, fad or hysteria. For many millennials and subsequent Generation Zers, it is clear that the aforementioned sobriety in the face of these problems is a privilege of white, reasonably well-off columnists (hello Martin Sommer and Max Pam) who have most of their years of life behind them and whose privileges are clearly visible. are linked to origin and year of birth – how many columnists of color did this newspaper have until recently? Take Sylvia Witteman, that one on Twitter posted a letter from the Volkskrant, an indictment against the “language terror” of “diversity and inclusion”, with the caption: “I wholeheartedly agree with this.” As if homogeneity and exclusion are not language terror. The worldview of the older generations is hidden in plain sight: Witteman shamelessly tweets about Nespresso cups that “taste just like the ristretto in Naples” while she ridicules poverty statistics on the same medium. Their world is really no bigger than their – undoubtedly – ​​comfortable living room with coffee and cookies.”

White man responded appropriately and in her familiar ironic manner.

Oh well, when I think of Huff, I think of the wise words of my hero Jan Wolkers:

“It is not the habit of the eagle to be concerned with the rancid, vindictive cackling of the fowl as it cuts through the air in a mighty glide and is stared at by the near-sighted poultry from the smoke of chicken feed and manure. But if a sickly little boy, struck by the mighty noise of the wings, dares to rise to heaven on the balloon of false statements and incomplete quotations, the king of the stratosphere owes it to the swan and the swallow, covering it with pillow stuffing. to send week frozen meat tumbling back to the battery cage with a blow from its formidable beak.”

Saturday December 30th

Sunday December 31

I don’t have any good intentions, although I stopped drinking today due to a hangover of death because I had a really bad time yesterday. Just into my nest at 10 o’clock, with the dogs who are afraid of fireworks. Two years ago I had good intentions and I published them in my penultimate column for the Volkskrant. A few weeks later I officially worked for GeenStijl.

Reads and shudders:

Thank goodness 2021 is almost over. I absolutely hate annual reviews with lists and therefore no looking back. The Algarve is bathed in sunlight and there are absolutely no dark days before Christmas here, but I am still snotty because I have to think about mom a lot. On New Year’s Eve she sang loudly, accompanying herself on the pedal organ: ‘Hours, days, months, years, fly like a shadow. Oh, where we look, we find nothing permanent down here.’

Mientje is my guardian angel, because how else could I have reached the blessed age of 62?

You are a medical miracle, says my doctor. I caused Mom a lot of grief. That’s why I wrote some good intentions for 2022 in my diary and would like to share them with the reader:

Less porn surfing. New Year’s dive in the Atlantic Ocean. Never visit shit houses full of mean sex workers (m/f/gender fluid) again. During a working visit cellars spitting out wine instead of swallowing it. Not after two liters of wine schnapps to go. No more drunken tweeting. Instead of two packs of cigarettes a day, go to one. No more lame jokes about fat people and other aesthetically challenged people. No more disrespectful pieces about slow Portuguese. No more complaining about Dutch campers with short haircuts and fluorescent Crocs, who shit in front of my door to save their chemical toilet. No longer bashing D66, GroenLinks, Volt and Bij1. Hire a spin doctor to debunk my right-wing image. The guide while writing my columns Values ​​for a new language written by colleague Mounir Samuel, and therefore strictly adhere to the code of conduct Diversity & Inclusion. Never again shout that only forced birth control in the Netherlands and the Third World can save the climate and Mother Earth. No more jokes about climbing clown Frenske. Every evening to the talk show M to look. Read more about my white guilt. Apologizing for slavery and manspreading. Find Weight Watchers address in Faro. Get the booster, but don’t post your vaccination selfie on social media this time (otherwise I’ll lose another thousand Facebook and Twitter friends). Masturbate less.

Oh, I already promised that.

Mama always said: better to be halfway wrong than to be completely wrong. The good man was right. Even for the thief on the cross there was redemption and mercy, so why not for me? I can feel it: 2022 will be one Annus mirabilis. That’s why I made another good resolution at the last minute: make an appointment for proctoscopy. Deeper, doctor, deeper.

Monday January 1

Tetelestai. It is finished. This is the final episode of my riveting serial. When I started it a year ago, I was convinced I wouldn’t make it to 2024. Oh well, I wanted to die even when I didn’t have pubic hair yet, so this murderous desire for eternal peace of mind is not that strange. Any pathos is therefore not strange to me, and if I combine it with morbid humor, irrelevant highs and lows from my grand and compelling existence, plus a bit of trivia about literature and music and so on, you get A terrible year. Cutting and pasting of the highest order. I was told by several responders: “Stitch that A terrible year but in your secret opening where the sun never shines, from Amerongen!” But luckily a lot of people turned out to be interested in me literary navel-gazing. In total I wrote 200,000 words and I am currently reducing it to around 80,000 words: the writers cut, without links and other fuss. That will be a nice and exciting book to read. Next Wednesday part 1 of my new weekly column: The Delusion of the Week. In it I completely ignore myself and my daily worries and give my objective view of world news, in the best tradition of GBJ Hiltermann. I won’t shy away from humor but as hilarious as A terrible year you won’t get it anymore.