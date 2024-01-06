Geert Dales about Mayor Femke Halsema’s plush virus

#Geert #Dales #Mayor #Femke #Halsemas #plush #virus

By Arthur van Amerongen

Geert D. Dales (Doetinchem, March 5, 1952) was an alderman and deputy mayor in Amsterdam and mayor of Leeuwarden for the VVD. From 2018 to 2020, Dales was national chairman of the 50PLUS party. Under the collective title ‘Right-wing privileges for a left-wing mayor’, he wrote a series of articles in 2022 and 2023 about the remarkable actions of Mayor Femke Halsema of Amsterdam.

Dales: “Without realizing it at the time, it turned out to be the prelude to a book about the behavior of people who at some point end up on the couch and are invested with power. When that common thread became visible, I decided research to broaden and deepen, and to attempt to answer the question: is it true that power corrupts? This includes not only major corruption or abuse of violence, but also unusual behavior, distorting the truth or outright lying, appropriating benefits or abusing facilities. The mayor of Amsterdam serves as this case-study.” Dales’ controversial findings will be published in the book in May 2024 The plush virus; what Mayor Halsema teaches us about the mores of power.

The pose and the feigned empathy of Halsema

Dales: “Halsema’s term is expiring and she must be reappointed for a new six-year term. She wants that. Such a reappointment procedure is an ordinary application procedure. Anyone can apply, but of course no one does in this case. That procedure starts in the spring, I think in March. She will be reappointed around May. I have been working on Femke Halsema for a while now. For me it is not so much about her, but about the system that makes certain behavior possible. Why is that, why do people do that? Always that pose, that fake stuff, the feigned empathy, the concealing of uncomfortable truths, the selling of lies. Personally, I hardly know Halsema. Only met her a few times. I thought she was nice, intelligent and credible, but she has changed since she became mayor. The first time I noticed her remarkable behavior was her participation in the debate about what has come to be called ‘energy poverty’. The major problems that many in Amsterdam (and elsewhere) faced were gas prices due to the Ukraine war skyhigh used to go.”

Dales on his website:

On Friday, September 16, 2022, Mayor Halsema spoke on the local TV channel AT5 in the program ‘Conversation with the Mayor’ about the dire energy poverty that currently affects large numbers of residents of her city. She spoke with empathy about the seriousness of the situation and the need for the municipality to lend a helping hand. Short interviews with citizens in need each time led to a concerned, sympathetic-looking mayor. She apparently felt closer to crying than laughing. I believe that the mayor was serious and that she has genuine concerns. Which mayor doesn’t have that? Yet it felt uncomfortable knowing that she herself bears zero euros in energy costs and thus does not achieve energy poverty but energy wealth. Then words of care and compassion quickly sound hollow and hypocritical.

loon in natura

For her extensive home in an old building, a monthly energy cost of at least 500 euros, if not double, is very plausible. Halsema’s benefit is therefore at least 6,000 euros per year. Net in the bag. At AT5 she was asked about this, in response to my publication ‘People pay energy bill Halsema who is concerned about people’s energy poverty’. Somewhat embarrassed, the mayor argued that she does indeed pay energy costs. According to her, these are included in the 18% of the gross salary that she pays for living in the official residence on the Herengracht. She then quickly turned the conversation to generalities about the usefulness and necessity of official residences. As far as she’s concerned, it’s worth a discussion. The junior interviewer on duty ended up in the woods and did not ask further questions. Halsema’s statement about that 18% is incorrect. In a circular from the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations about the legal status scheme for mayors, it is explicitly stated that this concerns a contribution to the ‘basic rent’, ‘so the housing costs without gas, water and electricity, etc.’. Given Halsema’s claim that she pays for energy through the rental contribution, the impression is created that she neglects to declare the benefit she received in her tax return. The tax lawyer I consulted, Mr. Marco Bik of ‘Jongbloed Fiscaal Juristen’ in Enschede is very clear: if the employer (which the municipality of Amsterdam is for the tax authorities for the mayor) pays energy and water, this counts as wages in kind on which tax is due. It must therefore be reported on your income tax return. Anyone who does not do so commits a tax offense. I’m not saying she does it on purpose. Maybe she has no idea. But this is how it is. And it’s just one of a series of facts I came across while digging.

Dales: “The deeper I delved into it, the more remarkable things I saw. Take her seven-ton country house in Holysloot. Purchased because she wanted privacy. I went there and sounded the alarm. No one at home, but I soon became aware that her (ex-)husband lives there. A year before she announced her divorce, I already knew about the separate life. Why isn’t a mayor open about that? Through her spokesperson, I asked twice whether Femke Halsema would like to see my texts, to avoid obvious inaccuracies. Seems correct to me. I’m still waiting for an answer and will give it another try before the book comes out. Some things have surprised me so much that I would like to ask her about the reasons. The events surrounding that second house are certainly among those astonishing issues. But also all kinds of tax aspects of the occupancy of Herengracht 502, of a different caliber than wages in kind for free heating. Did she know all this?

The plush virus

One of the chapters in my book is about the obliging entourage of a ruler. Jack-knife behavior. Lack of contradiction. No correction of derailments, which makes things worse and worse. Uncritical press. The local media in Amsterdam behave like ‘Her Mistress Voice’. I have published many times about remarkable facts, but that’s it The Telegraph there is no medium that does anything with it. While I find a lying mayor in a live AT5 program quite remarkable. Maybe things will be different after my book. We will see. By the way, my intention is not at all to bother Halsema. The book is about the system within which a plush sitter falls into certain behavior. As if there is a virus floating around in that plush. The plush virus.

Extreme left Amsterdam

Amsterdam is extremely left-wing and citizens notice that too. For example, due to the overreaching traffic policy. It’s called ‘Amsterdam Car-Free’. I don’t have a car myself and am a public transport fan and cyclist. It doesn’t affect me. But those posts, the cut, parking fees that no ordinary citizen can afford and now driving 30 kilometers on wide roads where there are no cyclists. Who came up with that?

The left-wing city council, supported by a left-wing council majority, devotes endless debates to all kinds of things woke and politically correct issues and talk about bridges or cable cars over the IJ. In the meantime, hardly a house is being built, tens of thousands of Amsterdam residents are living in badly moldy homes and Jews have to look over their shoulders left and right to see if the street is safe.

During my time as an alderman, Amsterdam was also left-wing and there was hardly a civil servant to be found who was not a member of the PvdA. I had no complaints at all about loyalty to me as a VVD councilor, nor about the political neutrality of the civil service. That is different now, after years of policy in which not ‘competence and capacity’ but ‘gender and color’ predominate in selection. I was alderman for Personnel & Organization more than twenty years ago. The discussion at the time was mainly about the fact that there were too few women in managerial positions. That was the case and something has been done about it. Diversity policy was to ensure a somewhat balanced reflection of the Amsterdam population. There was no political connotation attached to it. That is now fundamentally different.”

By VVD

In 1998 I became a member of the Amsterdam city council. Before that I was not politically active. I then came fifth on the list. Not long afterwards I became party chairman and then alderman. VVD then had nine or ten seats in the council. Now five or something like that. The party is no longer in the city council. That was unthinkable for a long time. After becoming an alderman, I became mayor in Leeuwarden. One day Rita Verdonk called. She wanted to run for leadership of the VVD and expected my support and participation in her team. I said that my support went to Mark Rutte. She hung up within half a minute. She never forgave me. As a member of the Advisory Committee on Immigration Affairs, I regularly met her and received the cold shoulder. It wasn’t until we met each other on a TV program about two or three years ago that she was nice and friendly again.

Thierry Aartsen, the ideal leader of the VVD

Mark Rutte did well for a long time, but he also became infected with the plush virus. I thought his lies about Omtzigt were a low point. If the VVD wants to remain relevant, they must get rid of Dilan Yesilgöz as quickly as possible. She has put herself and the VVD leadership in an impossible position. The majority of the VVD supporters are in favor of a coalition with the PVV. I myself would have made Thierry Aartsen political leader. Prototype VVD member. Healthy right-wing and reasonable in his views. Feel relaxed in your own skin. Jovial. Not afraid. Prone to arguments. I don’t know him personally, but I think he’s a nice bar guy. Like me. My feeling is that, after some time of informing Geert Wilders, the whole thing will come crashing down and he will run for fifty-five seats in new elections. He probably intensely hates Pieter Omtzigt with his constitutional stories and pedantry. The aversion from NSC faction members will feel like an insult. Wilders never forgets anything. And he is no stranger to resentment. My prediction is a new ballot box.

I don’t have to lick myself anymore

I created a Twitter account about six months ago. Never really felt like doing that. I thought, let me do it now, because it will expand my network when my new book comes out and you will always learn something from it. There’s also a lot to laugh about. In the responses I see a sub-stream of people who cannot tolerate the fact that I do not participate in the group to which I am supposed to belong. Let’s call it the ‘administrative elite’. People who are acting fancy with each other and who are equally risky and pointless tweets posts like ‘Good interview with Pietje Puk in the NRC’. I have of course been part of the administrative elite for a long time, as director of a large cultural fund, as alderman and deputy mayor of Amsterdam, as mayor of Leeuwarden, as head of a university of applied sciences and a member of all kinds of commissions, committees, boards and supervisory boards. Some say in response to certain tweets that I have ‘sunk deeply’. Hahaha. I sometimes use slang – I always did, by the way – and don’t beat around the bush. I no longer have to indulge myself, I am completely autonomous and some people can’t handle that. They teach me. Ignore me. Don’t invite me anymore. That work. Maybe they feel good about it. It doesn’t affect me. The time of wanting to belong somewhere is long behind me.

I always found many things I saw in the ‘higher circles’ ridiculous. Then I came to the queen and I sat there looking at her and thought: this is an insane situation and I am in the middle of it now. At the same time I talk to that lady, nice and friendly, of course I wasn’t going to say anything crazy. She can’t do anything about it either. And I had to play my part. Otherwise you won’t get anything done.

The terrible Jan Nagel destroys everything

After my last earning jobs, I had all kinds of largely unpaid jobs. Member of the supervisory board of this and that. At a certain point I didn’t feel like it anymore. I will soon be 72. I am healthy, free, have a fantastic marriage. Play the piano two or three hours a day. Can do whatever I want. I’m not rich. I have enough to live on. I tried it one more time with 50PLUS. Henk Krol and I were doing well. Ten seats in the polls. Too bad everything was destroyed by that terrible Jan Nagel. It could have been. But now it’s over and done with. My husband wouldn’t put up with it if I did something like that again. ‘What are you doing there?’ he often asked me about 50PLUS. After the decline of that club I was of course told: ‘I warned you…’ Hahahaha. And that’s how it was.”