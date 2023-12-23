Geert Wilders as Prime Minister? That is far from a done deal

#Geert #Wilders #Prime #Minister #deal

During the campaign, Geert Wilders could not repeat it often enough: he wanted to become prime minister. He even said he would ‘very much’ like to become Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

Change

But after his party won the elections with 37 seats, his tone changed and he came with some reservations. For example, last week he said during a major debate about the election results: “Anyone who leads the largest party would of course like to become the prime minister of the country. That is of course our commitment, but we will enter into discussions and negotiations openly. I know that not what comes out (…)”.

And last week Wilders also refused to answer the prime minister’s question, as can be seen in this video:

Happens more often

Should the leader of the winning party become the prime minister? No. There is no provision in the law about this. “But since the 1970s it has been a tradition that the largest party in the coalition provides the prime minister,” says researcher Fons Meijer of the Center for Parliamentary History.

That tradition has been broken three times since then. “Like in 1977. The PvdA then emerged as the winner, but did not enter the government, so it did not provide the prime minister. And in 1971, the largest government party (KVP) did not provide the prime minister, but it was Barend Biesheuvel of the much smaller ARP.”

It may well be that Wilders will also break with tradition, says Meijer. “During the campaign, the discussion about the prime ministerial candidate also stood out. For example, at the BBB, not party leader Caroline van der Plas became the prime ministerial candidate, but the number 2: Mona Keijzer. And Pieter Omtzigt left it unclear for a long time whether he would represent NSC wanted to be the prime minister.”

Abroad

Abroad, the prime minister is not always the party leader of the winning party. For example, Guiseppe Conte was Prime Minister of Italy from 2018 to 2021 on behalf of the populist Five Star Movement. Conte was not the leader of that party, he was not even a member of a party. During his nomination as prime minister, he had no political experience whatsoever.

Will Wilders become prime minister? It remains speculation. But one thing is clear: he cannot lead his faction as tightly from the Tower as he has done in recent years. And precisely because of his party’s monster victory, there are many new faces in the PVV faction. Guiding and keeping the faction in line is more important than ever.

According to political reporter Frits Wester, there is another factor: the type of cabinet we will soon have. “There are all kinds of options. Such as a minority cabinet, an extra-parliamentary cabinet or a business cabinet. With such a business cabinet you have ministers with knowledge from outside politics and it makes much less sense for Wilders to become prime minister than with a majority cabinet.”

Frowned eyebrows

If Wilders does become prime minister, it will certainly raise eyebrows when it comes to his views on foreign countries. There have been concerns about Wilders’ ideas about the world for years in his own country and in Europe. For example, the PVV leader clashed with Jordan last month. According to Wilders, Jordan is Palestine, he wrote on X. In the PVV election manifesto, the party also calls Jordan ‘the only real Palestinian state’.

According to several Arab countries, Wilders means that the conflict between the Palestinians and Israel can be resolved by moving Palestinians to Jordan. Jordan wants the Dutch government to distance itself from Geert Wilders’ positions on the Palestinian cause.

In addition, the tweet did not go down well with other negotiating parties. As the largest party, you cannot lash out like that on Twitter, diplomats will be working on that for two days, an insider sighs.

At the same time: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was also viewed with suspicion. With her radical right-wing party Fratelli d’Italia, she also had radical ideas that are comparable to the PVV.

But now Meloni is prepared to keep Italy in the EU and in NATO and is fully participating on the European stage.

Security

There are even more pitfalls to Wilders’ possible premiership, says Wester. “Perhaps one of the most important: his security. As a Member of Parliament, Wilders is already heavily protected. If he were to become Prime Minister, and therefore had to travel even more or appear in public, this would become even more complicated and complex.”

In addition, the question is whether the VVD and NSC want Wilders as prime minister. Both parties do not want to speak out about it. In the letter to scout Plasterk, NSC leader Pieter Omtzigt wrote that he wants a government that ‘searches for connection in society through word and deed’.

Wilders has made controversial statements in the past, such as the ‘Less Moroccans’ statement in 2014. He was convicted of insulting a group, but acquitted of incitement to hatred and discrimination.

Voters disappointed?

Surveys show that a large proportion of PVV voters find it acceptable if Geert Wilders does not become Prime Minister. Many find it more important that their party participates in government.

Wester adds: “But you can bet that if Wilders decides not to become prime minister due to circumstances, many voters will still be disappointed.”

What is he going to do?

What Wilders will do? It remains to be seen. According to Wester, it is not yet an important topic in the negotiations. “At the formation table, the parties first discuss substantive themes. At the end it is really about the figures and positions.”

According to Wester, one thing is clear: “If a majority of the House of Representatives expresses confidence in the new cabinet, then nothing will stand in Wilders’ way. If he wants, he can become prime minister.”