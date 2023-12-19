Gen5-ssd’s Round-up – MSI Space M570 cover the rest

#Gen5ssds #Roundup #MSI #Space #M570 #cover #rest

MSI is the latest member of the club of manufacturers who have released a Gen5 SSD based on the Phison E26 and Micron NAND. MSI’s entry is called Spatium M570 and the drive is available in capacities of 1, 2 and 4TB. Thanks to a somewhat later entry – the first Gen5 drive that became available to consumers was the Gigabyte Aorus Gen5 10000, which we reviewed in March 2023 – the M570 can use somewhat faster nandflash. The drive is technically comparable to the other Phison drives, but is notable for its enormous Frozr air cooler.

In addition to the Spatium M570, we were able to test a few new Gen5 drives; We already saw the Adata 970 Legend at the Computex, but it finally found its way to our test lab. We have also put the successor to the first Gen5 drive we tested, the Gigabyte Aorus Gen5 12000, through its paces. While this review still had to be published, Seagate sent the Firecuda 540. It arrived too late for the M570 review embargo, but we’ll add it as soon as it’s tested. All these drives, including the MSI M570, have in common that they are made with Micron’s NY181 NAND. That is faster than the first series of Nand with which the Phison E26 controller was combined. That E26 controller is currently still the only Gen5 controller available for consumer drives.

In the 2TB version that we tested, the MSI Spatium M570 costs approximately 350 euros. For the same capacity of the Adata 970 Legend you pay three bucks less, just like for the T700 from Crucial. The MP700 Pro is about at the level of the MSI drive, while there are hardly any prices for the Aorus drive and the Firecuda is very expensive due to a lack of resellers. In this round-up we not only look at that Spatium drive, but we also casually include the Adata and Seagate drives. In this round-up we have all the major players that offer a Gen5 drive.