gendarmes, drug traffickers, arrested in Skhirat

gendarmes drug traffickers arrested Skhirat

According to sources in Assabah, elements of the judicial police were informed of the delivery of a quantity of hard drugs to traffickers in Témara and Harhoura, setting up a system which allowed them to arrest the defendants as soon as they arrived in Skhirat, in possession of 58 grams of cocaine.

It is by checking the identities of the suspects in the database that the agents discover that they belong to the body of the royal gendarmerie. They informed the regional command of the royal gendarmerie in Rabat and the gendarmerie company of Témara, involving them in the investigation.

According to the same sources, the arrested gendarmes are young sergeants, aged around 20 and from Salé, Ouarzazate and Al Hoceima. The defendants were transferred under escort to the brigade headquarters in Témara, before being placed in pre-trial detention on the orders of the prosecution. They are accused of possession and trafficking of hard drugs.

The seized cocaine was analyzed at the national scientific and technical police laboratory to determine its origin. The defendants will soon be presented to the judge. For the moment, the investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of the criminal network and identify other people involved in this hard drug trafficking.