General Ion Constantin, former commander of the Craiova Gendarmerie Group, died

The “Buzești Brothers” Mobile Gendarmerie Group Craiova announces the death of Brigadier General Ion Constantin, commander of the Group until 2013. General Ion Constantin passed away on Monday, January 1.

“The year 2024 began with very sad news. On the first day of the year, the former commander of the Mobile Gendarmerie Group “Buzești Brothers” Craiova, Mr. General Bg.(r) Ion Constantin from 2005 to 2013, passed away.

In these moments of sadness, we express our regret for the loss of our former comrade and send our sincere condolences to the family!”, sends the “Buzești Brothers” Mobile Gendarme Group Craiova.

The religious service will take place on 03.01.2024, starting at 1:00 p.m., at the Church of the Great Martyr Gheorghe, from the headquarters of the Dolj County Gendarmerie Inspectorate. Burial will take place at the Sineasca cemetery, George Enescu street, in the municipality of Craiova.

God rest him in peace!

