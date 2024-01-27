General mobilization to green Madagascar

The presidential couple places itself as the driving force behind the challenge for the reforestation of the country

The presidential couple kicked off the reforestation season yesterday in Tanamasoandro – Imerintsiatosika. In his speech, the Head of State called for a general mobilization to green up the Big Island.

Restore a page of history. This is the intended purpose of the national reforestation program. It’s about breaking the image of a red island and returning to the reputation of a green island. A challenge enshrined in the General State Policy (PGE), since 2019. To achieve this, Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic, is calling for general mobilization to engage in the reforestation of the country.

“I encourage all Malagasy people, each resident, each ministry, each organization or association, each actor and political entity, each administrative body, each public or private official, each partner, pupils and students, businesses to take part in the reforestation of the country. The country has around twenty-eight million inhabitants, if each individual plants a tree, the territory will be covered with forest again,” says the head of state.

This ambition to green Madagascar was reaffirmed yesterday on the Tanamasoandro project site, in Imerintsiatosika. This, during the official opening of the reforestation season. Like every year, for the past five years, the presidential couple has been on the frontline to drive national momentum for the reforestation of the country. Returning to a green island is an ambitious challenge, but achievable according to yesterday’s speeches.

The challenge of returning to a green Madagascar is fully accepted. The objective of the 2024 reforestation season is to plant “three hundred million trees on 75,000 hectares throughout the country”. As Max Andonirina Fontaine, Minister of the Environment and Sustainable Development, points out, however, each resident must do their part. “Each of us has a share of responsibility in the reforestation of the country. It is in this state of mind that we will be able to restore Madagascar’s green island status,” declares the government member.

“I am confident that we will achieve the goal of greening Madagascar. We will reestablish our status as a green island, a country where it is good and desirable to live. Also, thank you for your presence. We who are here today, let us set an example for the population,” added the President of the Republic. The enthusiasm and performance of the first day of the reforestation season indeed motivate optimism. On the Tanamasoandro site alone, eighteen thousand young tree seedlings were planted over 20 hectares.

Monitoring and maintenance

This enthusiasm to participate in reforestation has been noted in several regions of the country. For the first day yesterday, the goal set at the national level was to plant seven hundred thousand shrubs. In order to succeed in the challenge of planting three hundred million trees this season, the Ministry of the Environment is maintaining the policy of free distribution of shrubs to any person or entity wishing to plant them. Whether it’s planting thousands, or just one shrub.

For this purpose, giant nurseries are available to the public in all regions. The condition is just to have a plot of land to do so and to indicate the precise location to the ministry in order to be able to monitor the evolution of the tree. It is also possible to choose the type of tree to plant. For the Tanamasoandro site, for example, beautification trees were favored. This, given that the shrubs planted yesterday, will have to crown “the green river”, which will crisscross the new city.

Mantalys, maples, giant flamboyants, jacarandas and ash trees will beautify Tanamasoandro. Still with this objective of greening Madagascar, a diversification of reforestation techniques will also be applied. There is the dropping of seed capsules by drone. A proven technique for large-scale reforestation, even in isolated areas. Fast-growing and robust trees will thus be favored.

The technique of “industrial reforestation” should also be used. This is about planting trees for utility purposes, such as for crafts, construction, and firewood. This will protect the forest system itself from human exploitation. As the Minister of the Environment points out, however, “the goal is not to plant trees, but to plant viable trees that will grow”.

In the short term, the challenge is therefore to do better than last year’s result, where 75% of the young plants planted are viable and grow protected from fire or other human pressures. Also, the monitoring, maintenance and surveillance system for planted shrubs has been strengthened since last year. Here again, the responsibility and citizen contribution, especially, of those who planted the tree seedlings, are also strongly encouraged.