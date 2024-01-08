General practitioner chain Co-Med rightly reprimanded by inspection | Domestic

#General #practitioner #chain #CoMed #rightly #reprimanded #inspection #Domestic

MAASTRICHT – General practitioner chain Co-Med was rightly reprimanded last summer by the Healthcare and Youth Inspectorate (IGJ). This is the opinion of an internal objections committee of the Ministry of Health, Co-Med confirmed after reports from EenVandaag. However, the commercial GP chain does not accept that assessment.

The healthcare inspectorate intervened after complaints were received that the chain’s thirteen affiliated general practices were insufficiently accessible and that the care was inadequate. Co-Med – which says it wants to relieve practices of business tasks through collaboration – did not meet legal standards, resulting in patients being at risk.

IGJ imposed a so-called instruction on Co-Med. The company was given one week to comply with the guidelines. If this did not work, fines could follow. The GP chain opposed the instruction and was ruled in favor by the preliminary relief judge. The inspectorate appealed against this. The ministry’s internal objections committee therefore states in that case that the IGJ’s reprimand was justified. According to EenVandaag, that judgment was already pronounced on November 9, but the designation is not yet public.

Co-Med said in a statement on Monday that it would appeal to the administrative court. You have until the end of February to do this, because the designation will be published around that time. “In the meantime, we are continuously working on improving our care in the practices,” says Co-Med, which also emphasizes that this is an internal objection procedure and that it is not a court decision.

Co-Med is a relatively new provider of general practitioner care that often buys up practices of, for example, general practitioners who want to retire and cannot find a successor. The company has previously been under fire, critics say it is too focused on making money instead of providing care.

