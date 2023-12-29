General practitioner Van der Poel: ‘Dozens of home care organizations in one neighborhood, that doesn’t work’

#General #practitioner #Van #der #Poel #Dozens #home #care #organizations #neighborhood #doesnt #work

To view this section you must logged in are or you can opt out Register click if you don’t have an account yet.

HuisartsVandaag

The use of the news section of HuisartsVandaag is for general practitioners and interested parties. You can view the daily news and stay informed of current affairs regarding general practitioner care in the Netherlands. You can receive the daily newsletter, participate in further training courses from external providers and, if you are a general practitioner, post your observations.

Cost

General practitioners, GPs in training, acting general practitioners and Hidhas can use HuisartsVandaag for free. If you would like to register, click on register.

For premium articles you can take out a subscription, click on a premium article when you are logged in and follow the options. Costs € 99 euros excl. VAT per year, or € 9.95 per month excl. VAT.

Interested parties pay €149.95 per year and can also read all premium articles.

All your data will be treated confidentially. Every registered (GP) doctor is checked according to the BIG register. HuisartsVandaag was developed and maintained by a team of general practitioners in collaboration with www.huisartsvandaag.nl.