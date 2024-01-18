GENERAL STATE PROGRAM – Andry Rajoelina sets the tone for ministers

The first Council of Ministers with the new government was held at the Iavoloha Palace yesterday.

The first Council of Ministers with the new government team was held yesterday at the Iavoloha State Palace. The opportunity for the President of the Republic to outline the General State Program (PGE).

Continuity. This is the watchword of the General State Policy (PGE), presented by Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic, during the first Council of Ministers with the new government, yesterday, at the State Palace of Iavoloha .

The execution of the PGE falls to the government. “The President of the Republic expects results that are both quantifiable and of quality,” underlines the report of the Council of Ministers. Furthermore, the press release states from the outset that “during the election of November 16, 2023, the population chose to maintain its confidence in the development policy carried out by the President of the Republic, since 2019. Also, it will It is clear that these are the thirteen “Veliranos” included in the Madagascar Emergence Plan, translated into a government program, which remain the basis of the General Policy of the State.

Still according to the press release from the Council of Ministers, however, for this second term, the reduction of poverty and the increase in purchasing power “will be the priorities”. With this in mind, the PGE for this second five-year term of Andry Rajoelina is reoriented around the three pillars of human capital, industrial development and good governance. In the human capital category, actions and objectives to be achieved in the field of education, health, social protection, access to drinking water and sport are included.

For education, among others, increasing the enrollment rate is the watchword. However, it is emphasized that teaching, training and higher education should be oriented towards “employability” and entrepreneurship. “Nevertheless, it is necessary to continue the construction of infrastructure to standards throughout the Island, since Malagasy children have the right and deserve to learn and study in modern establishments,” adds the report of the Council of Ministers .

This continuity in the construction of infrastructure to standards is also indicated in the field of health. Likewise, on the maintenance of the “medical emergency fund”, up to the Level II Basic Health Centers (CSB II). These are funds allowing free first aid in emergency services.

Reforms

The document presented yesterday also provides for the expansion of access to the social safety net for households in greatest difficulty. Digital technology will be used to have an exhaustive list of beneficiaries and efficiency in distribution. Digitalization, in fact, is one of the bases for the implementation of the third component of the PGE, which is good governance. The allocation of a unique digital identifier for each citizen is thus reaffirmed.

“It is imperative to modernize public services, public administration and the management of public funds in order to put an end to waste,” underlines the report of the Council of Ministers. In this sense, “each minister will have to initiate reforms in order to improve the quality of public services in the departments under his authority, to put an end to corruption”, adds the press release. Here again, digitalization is the preferred route, as in the allocation of administrative documents.

Intransigence and severe sanctions against acts of corruption, financial crimes affecting public funds, as well as trafficking in natural resources are also reiterated in the PGE. The recovery and restitution of illicit assets to the State are also highlighted. Regarding the second pillar of industrialization, it includes, among other things, industrial development. “Producing and transforming locally everything the country needs” remains the goal to achieve.

Incentive measures concerted with the private sector will thus be put in place to encourage local and foreign players to invest in Madagascar. Industrial Emergence Zones will also be set up. Based on the report of the Council of Ministers, the textile industry and the processing of agricultural products will be favored in order to take full advantage of the opportunities offered by the Agoa, Comesa, or even the Agreement of economic partnership between Africa and Europe.

The continuation of the “One district, one factory” (ODOF) program is also included in the PGE. The same goes for the “Fihariana” program, to encourage entrepreneurship. Moreover, the second base of the PGE also includes the development of the new technologies and telecommunications sector, that of the mining sector, the improvement of agricultural yield, with the primary objective of achieving self-sufficiency in rice, the development tourism, the modernization of Madagascar and the energy sector.