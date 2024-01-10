Generali Open Kitzbühel 2024 with Ofner and Thiem

#Generali #Open #Kitzbühel #Ofner #Thiem

Austria’s numbers one and two have given their firm commitments to the ATP 250 tournament in Tyrol.

Austria’s tennis fans can look forward to: Dominic Thiem and Sebastian Ofner will also be playing at this year’s Generali Open from July 20th to 27th, 2024 in Kitzbühel.

193 days before the start of the Generali Open Kitzbühel 2024, the Austrian clay court classic has its first two fixed starters – and they are none other than the two Austrian tennis figureheads Sebastian Ofner and Dominic Thiem. Ofner, who is currently ranked at a career high as number 37 in the world, has big plans: “I’m really looking forward to Kitzbühel. A really cool tournament. I hope for the support of the fans, and maybe things will go better this year than last year.” In 2023, he was the first seeded player to be eliminated in round one against the Slovakian Alex Molcan.

On the other hand, the Kitzbühel tennis summer fairy tale surrounding Thiem is legendary: when he reached the final for the first time in over 900 days, the hearts of the Kitzbühel fans flew to him. The Center Court was sold out four times in a row. And even though he was denied the crowning finale, his second tournament victory after 2019, it was an incredible tournament week that Thiem offered the more than 50,000 fans. Memories that have also been burned into the memory of the former Grand Slam champion: “I’m really happy that I’m coming to Kitzbühel again this year. As everyone knows, it is a very special tournament for me – it has been since I first played there 14 years ago. Reaching the final last year will never be forgotten for me. I hope there will be another summer fairy tale this year.”

Ofner and Thiem also see the Generali Open Kitzbühel as a dress rehearsal for the Olympic Games in Paris that will take place immediately afterwards, where the games will also be played on clay. Of course, tournament director Alexander Antonitsch is also happy about this: “We are looking forward to Sebastian and Dominic and hope that many more will follow the example of the two Austrians and see the Generali Open as a dress rehearsal for the Olympic Games.”