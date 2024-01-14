Generalized and social anxiety disorder – overcoming the most common anxiety disorders

#Generalized #social #anxiety #disorder #overcoming #common #anxiety #disorders

By: Juliane Gutmann

Talking on the phone when there are others in the room can be a big challenge for people with social phobia. © picture alliance/dpa/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

An anxiety disorder can completely disrupt your life – not just your own. But there are ways and means out of fear. How to differentiate between anxiety disorders.

Mental illnesses are among the most common ailments in industrialized nations like Germany.

In addition to depression, anxiety disorders are among the most common mental illnesses.

Doctors differentiate between panic disorder, specific phobias such as pathological fear of staying in enclosed spaces (claustrophobia) and generalized and social anxiety disorder.

Anxiety disorders are not a rare phenomenon. Five out of 100 people are said to suffer from generalized anxiety disorder in the course of their lives, according to the psychenet portal, which is supported by the German Society for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, Psychosomatics and Neurology. Women are affected about twice as often as men. The causes of an anxiety disorder can be diverse; genetics are not the only factor that plays a role. Negative experiences in childhood, trauma or stressful situations that have not been overcome can also promote an anxiety disorder.

Do you suspect you have developed an anxiety disorder? Only a therapist or psychiatrist can make a reliable diagnosis. But the following symptoms indicate generalized or social anxiety disorder.

Social and generalized anxiety disorder: This is how the anxiety disorders differ

“The main symptom of generalized anxiety disorder is persistent worries or fears that cover many areas of life and are not limited to specific situations,” report the neurologists and psychiatrists online on their homepage. This is marked generalized anxiety disorder an excessive fear, for example of car accidents, an approaching catastrophe, illnesses that could affect relatives, etc. The following symptoms can indicate generalized anxiety disorder – but these do not usually occur all at the same time as with panic disorder:

heart racing

Tremble

restlessness

Sweat

cold and damp hands

Dry mouth

nausea

lump in throat

A social anxiety disorder, on the other hand, refers – as the name suggests – to interaction with our fellow human beings. People with social phobia may be afraid of the following situations:

when all eyes are on you, for example during a speech

when a conversation with a doctor or superior is pending

in an argument, especially when it comes to asserting oneself

go out to eat in a restaurant

talk on the phone when other people are in the room

approach a stranger or meet on a date

This can lead to social phobics not entering into a relationship because they are afraid of meeting others. Since situations like the ones above are avoided, the fear of them tends to grow steadily. If those affected are nevertheless exposed to such a situation, the physical symptoms range from blushing, trembling, the urge to go to the toilet to fear of having to vomit. Around seven percent of the population is said to be affected by social phobia, as reported by the neurologists-and-psychiatrists-on-the-net portal.

Treating anxiety disorders: The earlier therapy begins, the better

Social phobia usually begins in childhood or adolescence; it is most pronounced between the ages of 20 and 35, after which it often improves. Generalized anxiety disorder, on the other hand often begins around the age of 30 and if left untreated, often persists into old age.

The following applies: the earlier treatment of an anxiety disorder begins, the better. Because as the disease persists, the fear becomes more and more solid and the therapy becomes correspondingly more lengthy. If you notice in yourself or others that fear is beginning to affect everyday life and your own level of suffering is increasing, an expert should be consulted. The first point of contact here is the family doctor, who can recommend a relevant specialist such as a psychiatrist, behavioral therapist or psychotherapist. Depending on the severity, relaxation techniques, behavioral or psychotherapy, drug treatment or a mixture of these therapies can enable those affected to lead a normal life again.

More sources: www.psychenet.de

