Generation gap creates tension in Mr. Frank Visser Makes Statement

In Heerenveen, the young couple Anco (24) and Fenna (26) bought their first home two years ago; a detached house with a spacious garden and a lot of privacy. That sounds like a dream house, but nothing could be further from the truth. Because ever since they started living there, there has been a fuss with the neighbors about the beech hedge that stands between the houses. Fenna and Anco would like to remove it, raise the ground and make a driveway. But that is not so easy because as soon as they look at the hedge, the neighbor threatens to call the police. “We would like to remove the hedge, but the neighbors tell us to keep our hands off it,” Fenna explains in front of the program’s camera.

The neighbors make their lives so miserable that Fenna and Anco put their house up for sale. In the end, the purchase does not go through, so the couple is back to square one.

The neighbors in question, Klaas, 87, and Annie, 82, see the hedge as a little bit like their baby. They planned it with their own hands 40 years ago and have always neatly cared for and maintained it since then. “It is our hedge, we planned it and it remains ours. As long as we live,” grumbles the very elderly Klaas. “When we bought this house in 1962, it was a ruin and we made it what it is today by hand. Now the youth live here and everything has to be different. That is something we cannot tolerate.”

He is also afraid that if the hedge disappears and the ground is raised, their plot will be flooded. But that is of course not Anco and Fenna’s approach, and they have explained this to their neighbors several times.

The limit has now been reached for both neighbors and so it is high time for a solution. Anco and Fenna want the hedge and land to be allocated to them, to have a fence from front to back and to be able to do whatever they want with the land. Annie and Klaas are also clear in their demand: everything must remain as it is.

Master Visser ultimately comes to the conclusion that legally speaking, nothing prevents the felling of the hedge, just like the raising. But only if Annie and Klaas do not experience flooding, and according to the experts this can be prevented if Fenna and Anco install a sheet pile wall and keep a distance of 20 centimeters from the property boundary. They also have to install a drain on Klaas and Annie’s plot at their own expense, which will then be connected to the existing pipe.

