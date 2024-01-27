Generation Z.. is most aware of the impact of social media on mental health

#Generation #aware #impact #social #media #mental #health

It is true that Generation Z spends a lot of time browsing social networks, but they are aware of its effects on mental health

A recent study revealed that the younger generation, i.e Generation Zis more aware than his older counterparts when it comes to one of the key aspects of the effects of technology.

New British research has confirmed that most teenagers and young adults spend the last moments before sleep on their mobile phones and access them again as soon as they open their eyes in the morning.

In fact, four out of five – or 80% – of Generation Z, those born between 1995 and 2009, use their phone during the last three minutes before going to bed at night.

Nearly three-quarters of participants, or 74%, use their devices within the first three minutes of waking up in the morning. These numbers were revealed by research conducted this month by McCrindle Research.

The study found that 75% of Generation Y, or Millennials (those born between 1980 and 1994), were looking at their phones in the three minutes before they tried to close their eyes.

As for Generation

The same applies to phone use in the morning, as 79 percent of Generation Y use their phone in the first three minutes of waking up (slightly more than the younger group).

What is interesting about the study is that Generation Z themselves (70 percent) agree that using… Means of communication Social media has a negative impact on their mental health, compared to Generation Y (56 percent), Generation X (44 percent), and Baby Boomers (21 percent).

Generation Z knows their appetite for social media

In this context, Ashley Fell, a social researcher at McCrindle, said that the study revealed that the younger generation has become more self-aware, and acknowledged that their appetite for social media affects their mental health.

“While Generation Z is more accustomed to using their social media for communication and relationships, this generation has also become acutely aware of the impact this is having on their mental health,” she said.

In this context, nearly half of Australians (47 per cent) indicate that social media has a negative impact on their mental health.

More than half – 56 per cent – ​​agree that they struggle with spending too much time in front of screens and technology and are therefore trying to reduce the amount of time they spend on social media (67 per cent).