Genetics May Influence the Body’s Response to Lack of Oxygen

#Genetics #Influence #Bodys #Response #Lack #Oxygen

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh Schools of Medicine have discovered a fundamental mechanism that controls the body’s response to oxygen limitation and regulates lung blood vessel disease. The findings are published in ‘Science Translational Medicine’.

By analyzing the genomes of more than 20,000 individuals in the US, France, England and Japan and combining the results with molecular studies in the laboratory, the team discovered a shared genetic trait. This could predict a higher risk of pulmonary small vessel disease called pulmonary hypertension and its most serious form, pulmonary arterial hypertension. These findings will influence the development of drug therapies targeting the body’s response to oxygen limitation.

“This new level of knowledge will help identify people who may be at higher genetic risk for pulmonary hypertension and advance precision medicine practices to provide personalized treatments,” said lead author Stephen Chan, a cardiologist at the University of Pennsylvania. Vitalant Chair in Vascular Medicine and director of the Pittsburgh Vascular Medicine Institute.

Using a combined genomics and biochemistry approach, Chan’s lab found a pair of genes that had an important role in regulating metabolism and blood vessel diseases. This gene pair included a long non-coding RNA molecule (a messenger that facilitates the transformation of the body’s genetic code into protein productss) and a protein-binding partner, and their interaction was frequently active in cells exposed to low oxygen levels compared to normal cells.

Taking the findings a step further, the team found that A single DNA letter change that directs expression of this RNA-protein pair under low-oxygen conditions was associated with an increased genetic risk of pulmonary hypertension. in various patient populations.

According to Chan, pulmonary hypertension is an almost orphan disease, and the limited number of patients with pulmonary hypertension makes it difficult to find genetic variations that are rare but still have the enough impact to overshadow individual differences.

With that in mind, the scientists turned to collaborators around the world and public research data sets such as ‘All of Us’ (a national health registry funded by the National Institutes of Health) to ensure findings are relevant to a diverse global population.

Chan hopes his findings will stimulate the development of ttargeted therapies relevant to oxygen sensitivity in the lining of blood vessels and that their pending patent application will contribute to the growth of an entirely new field of epigenetic and RNA drug therapies that work not by manipulating the genome, but by changing the way it is read.