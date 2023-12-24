Geneva Airport is struggling with cancellations and delays due to strike | Economy

#Geneva #Airport #struggling #cancellations #delays #due #strike #Economy

Dec 24, 2023 at 1:23 PM Update: 18 minutes ago

Air traffic to and from Geneva airport was faced with a strike by handlers on Sunday. KLM has canceled a flight that was supposed to depart from Schiphol to Geneva in the morning. The Swiss Arc Info reports that a number of flights have been delayed.

Employees of handling company Dnata are demanding higher wages and therefore stopped work at the Swiss airport on Sunday morning. Work has now resumed because a provisional agreement has been reached.

Dubai National Air Travel Agency, as Dnata’s full name is, normally handles a quarter of the flights at Geneva Airport. Air France, KLM and British Airways, among others, use the company’s services.

Company employees believe they are being paid too little and want a 5 percent pay increase, their union said before the strike. In addition, they want a bonus for physically demanding work and extra money for shifts at night or on Sundays.

According to the SSP union, the strike was a success. It would have succeeded in stopping a proposed reduction in pensions. Dnata is also said to have promised extra salary and allowances, the union reports on social media platform X.

It was estimated that around 60,000 passengers would travel through Geneva Airport on Sunday, just before Christmas. The airport apologizes to passengers for the inconvenience via social media. Six flights were canceled due to the strike.

Image: AFP

SwitzerlandGenevaEconomy