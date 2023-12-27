Geneva Airport: Major fire causes disruption

A major fire broke out in an industrial area in Vernier, not far from Geneva airport, on Tuesday. Due to heavy smoke and the risk of explosion, take-offs at Geneva Airport had to be interrupted for a few minutes, an airport spokesman told RTS. Between 4:30 p.m. and 4:40 p.m., takeoffs from the airport were interrupted for around ten minutes for safety reasons because they were in the smoke axis. Incoming aircraft were not affected, RTS continues.

The Geneva police, for their part, reported disruptions to road traffic on Meyrin Street in the Blandonnet sector, while rail traffic restrictions were also reported at Meyrin station on the TGV, TER, RL5 and RL6 lines. The SBB points out delays. Rail traffic on the Geneva – Bellegarde-sur-Valserine route was interrupted. Trains are now running on the route again.

