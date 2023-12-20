Geneva appeals to the TF regarding the law on waste

#Geneva #appeals #law #waste

In Geneva, the entry into force of the new waste law is postponed. The Council of State appeals to the Federal Court (TF) against the rejection, by the Confederation, of four legislative provisions.

The new law aims to ensure the financing of waste management through general taxation, a practice that has always been applied in Geneva and has generated consensus, noted the Council of State on Wednesday, at the end of its weekly session. But the Federal Council considers that it does not comply with federal legislation which imposes the polluter pays principle.

For the Geneva government, the introduction of a bag tax is politically not feasible. Without the federal system, the waste sorting rate rises to 51.2% in 2021 in Geneva, a correct result, according to the executive. The appeal also concerns the invalidation of the system of financing recovery areas and that relating to the treatment of special waste.

Finally, the Federal Council opposed the introduction of a cantonal monopoly linked to the obligation, for companies with more than 250 employees, to eliminate their waste at the Cheneviers incineration plant. The cantonal executive defends the creation of a contribution zone which makes it possible to avoid transport in Switzerland and to promote local heat production.