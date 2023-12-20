Geneva appeals to the TF regarding the law on waste

#Geneva #appeals #law #waste

In Geneva, the entry into force of the new waste law is postponed. The Council of State appeals to the Federal Court (TF) against the rejection, by the Confederation, of four legislative provisions.

The new law aims to ensure the financing of waste management through general taxation, a practice that has always been applied in Geneva and has generated consensus, noted the Council of State on Wednesday, at the end of its weekly session. But the Federal Council considers that it does not comply with federal legislation which imposes the polluter pays principle.

For the Geneva government, the introduction of a bag tax is politically not feasible. Without the federal system, the waste sorting rate rises to 51.2% in 2021 in Geneva, a correct result, according to the executive. The appeal also concerns the invalidation of the system of financing recovery areas and that relating to the treatment of special waste.

Finally, the Federal Council opposed the introduction of a cantonal monopoly linked to the obligation, for companies with more than 250 employees, to eliminate their waste at the Cheneviers incineration plant. The cantonal executive defends the creation of a contribution zone which makes it possible to avoid transport in Switzerland and to promote local heat production.

Also Read:  »The children think that we go into the basement to play«

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Officially speaking of a flu epidemic, also more corona and other respiratory infections | Domestic
Officially speaking of a flu epidemic, also more corona and other respiratory infections | Domestic
Posted on
Vienna’s city council was concerned about low rents in party premises
Vienna’s city council was concerned about low rents in party premises
Posted on
Resurrected Soviet Soldier, Two-Headed Dog – 7 Real Frankenstein Experiments
Resurrected Soviet Soldier, Two-Headed Dog – 7 Real Frankenstein Experiments
Posted on
Accident possibly staged: insurer refuses to pay out 80,000 euros
Accident possibly staged: insurer refuses to pay out 80,000 euros
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News