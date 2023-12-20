Geneva: Towards a Léman Express operating 24 hours a day

#Geneva #Léman #Express #operating #hours #day

The latest change in the public transport timetable in Switzerland saw the arrival of night connections on the Geneva – La Plaine du Léman Express line. Since December 10, trains have been running every hour, between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., on the nights of Friday to Saturday and Saturday to Sunday. But the Canton wants more from 2025: it has asked the CFF to extend these night trips to the Coppet (VD) – Annemasse (F) line, and this throughout the week.

Contacted by Radio Lac, the spokesperson for the Geneva Department of Health and Mobility (DSM) indicates that this request aims to make the rail network more attractive compared to individual motorized transport. As for the operator of the Léman Express, Lémanis, its general director states in the “Tribune de Genève” that he is rather favorable to this initiative, while emphasizing that it will obviously be necessary to analyze the feasibility of such an extended nighttime offer on all routes. days of the week.

