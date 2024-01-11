Genome Center warns patients with chronic non-communicable diseases Risk of severe illness from COVID-19 | The Bangkok Insight

#Genome #Center #warns #patients #chronic #noncommunicable #diseases #Risk #severe #illness #COVID19 #Bangkok #Insight

Genome Center reveals the spread of COVID-19 It has a significant impact on people with chronic non-communicable diseases. High risk of severe illness from COVID-19

The Center for Medical Genomics, Ramathibodi Hospital posted on the Center for Medical Genomics Facebook page stating that the spread of COVID-19 It has a significant impact on people with non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), people with NCDs are at higher risk of illness. Severe from COVID-19

Advertisement – Continue reading the article below about chronic non-communicable diseases.

The pandemic has resulted in significant disruptions in the diagnosis and management of NCDs. by various services such as cancer screening and management of diabetes and high blood pressure. specially affected

WHO emphasizes the importance of maintaining essential NCD services during health emergencies. Including the COVID-19 pandemic. and recommends integrating NCDs with universal health coverage and other types of access.

Advertisement – Continue reading the article below.

In addition, the emergence of COVID-19 disease It is also associated with increased mental illness. And people with certain chronic medical conditions also tend to be at increased risk for more severe COVID-19.

Relevant agencies must therefore prioritize people with NCDs for vaccination. and ensure continuous NCD care during emerging diseases.

The Medical Genome Center, Ramathibodi Hospital, collaborates with the social enterprise Eat-Live-Well Platform, receiving research funding from government agencies. The Center of Excellence for Life Sciences (TCELS) uses genomics and epigenomics technology to generate scientific evidence that is analyzed and followed up via smartphones. To create awareness and motivation for people of all walks of life to adjust their lifestyles to reduce the impact of NCDs, which will help reduce the risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Advertisement – Continue reading the article below.

Obesity

Obesity increases the risk of serious illness from COVID-19. A study in France found the possibility of COVID-19 disease. Severity levels in obese patients are seven times higher than in non-obese patients. Eating a healthy diet to maintain nutritional balance is more important than ever in the fight against COVID-19.

smoking

From a systematic review of scientific data (Meta-analysis) found that 2 smokers were more likely to have severe complications from COVID-19. 1.5 times more than non-smokers and has a higher death rate.

alcohol

Alcohol impairs the body’s ability to fight infections like COVID-19. Even just one heavy drink can measurably reduce the immune system’s function. Intoxication also causes neglect of basic infection prevention such as eating hot food, using serving spoons, social distancing, washing hands, and wearing a face mask.

not exercising

Exercise provides many health benefits both in the short and long term. This includes improving the immune system, reducing stress and reducing anxiety. Exercise is also associated with protection against heart disease. High blood pressure, diabetes, overweight and obesity are risk factors for severe COVID disease.

pollution

There is a hypothesis of a relationship between exposure to air pollution and death from COVID-19. Air pollution such as PM2.5 affects lung function. This increases the risk of respiratory infections. Including COVID-19 disease

Diabetes

From a systematic review of scientific data (Meta-analysis) indicates that people with diabetes are more likely to experience severe symptoms or die from COVID-19. Three times more than people without diabetes. And the situation tends to get worse for people with uncontrolled diabetes.

cardiovascular disease

From a systematic review of scientific data (Meta-analysis) found that high blood pressure Coronary heart disease And cerebrovascular disease increases the risk of death from severe COVID-19 by 2.3, 2.9, and 3.9 times, respectively, compared to people who do not have the aforementioned disease. It was also found that high blood pressure increases the risk of death from COVID-19 by 3.5 times.

respiratory disease

From a systematic review of scientific data (Meta-analysis) Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are at increased risk of severe complications or death from COVID-19. A UK study suggests the existence of respiratory disease. including asthma Putting patients at risk Deaths from COVID-19

cancer

Cancer patients are more likely to experience COVID-19. more serious A study in Wuhan, China, found that the death rate from COVID-19 significantly increased in cancer patients and is especially high among blood cancer patients

Read more news

Follow us at