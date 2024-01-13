Gensax law trembles at the tip of a knife – won’t be ready before the election – Altinget

#Gensax #law #trembles #tip #knife #wont #ready #election #Altinget

Legislation in the GMO area has long been a sourdough in European politics.

But this summer, the door was opened so that plants refined with new genetic technology, such as the “gene scissors” CRISPR-Cas9, could be exempted in several stages from existing GMO regulations and thus have an easier time getting onto the European market.

And although it is late in the term, several attempts are now being made by the legislators in Brussels to get the negotiations to move forward before the EU elections and the break in the legislative work.

One party that follows the negotiations closely is the Swedish state advisory authority Gentekniknämnden, where Annelie Carlsbecker is head of the chancellery. She sees two major conflicts that lawmakers are struggling with.

– But there are also a number of other issues that are still under discussion, says Carlsbecker to the Altinget.

How to profit from the discovery?

One of the major open questions concerns how the developers of new crops should be able to protect their discoveries. Because even if it is not directly addressed in the bill, the issue of patent rights has surfaced as a major issue among several member states.

This is because a number of countries see it as an unwanted obstacle that, for example, genetically modified crops should be able to be patented. This is because it is considered that the crops, which, for example, reduce the need for spraying against a leaf mold, become too expensive for the farmers to use.

In the compromise that is on the table in the council, the study on plants and patents that the EU Commission announced in July that the Commission will carry out is explicitly mentioned. But it is unclear whether it is enough to satisfy the critics’ objections.

Is there any reason to point out that it is such a “simple” technology that it is not justified by a patent?

– The handling itself does not have to be complicated. But figuring out exactly which gene to go in and make the change in is a specific process. That’s where the innovation lies, says Annelie Carlsbecker.

Where should the line be drawn to organic?

In addition, there are divided opinions among legislators regarding how the new technology should be used in organic farming. The European Commission proposed that there should be a ban on its use, which was welcomed by a number of member states and political groups, as well as from the collective organic farming interests in Brussels.

But here the opponents see that it will be difficult to implement the ban in practice, among other things as the special handling requirements that would then be placed on the farmers could be too high. In parliament, the responsible parliamentarian Jessica Polfjärd proposes that the ban be scrapped.

At the same time, the organic farmers are not entirely in agreement either.

– There are organic growers in Denmark who think this ban is useless, because they would like to have access to new crops refined with this technology, continues Annelie Carlsbecker.

Is the 20 limit enough?

At the same time, the legislation contains a number of other conflicts, including when it comes to determining what is to be classified as current in order to be removed from the GMO regulations and receive a simpler examination.

The limit proposed is that there must not be more than 20 modifications of the genome. But this can cause problems for, for example, wheat varieties, which have triple sets of chromosomes, continues Annelie Carlsbecker.

– I think there will be a change there, she says.

Voice-heavy countries are missing

The regulations, which were previously seen by some parties as part of the package to get both the Nature Restoration Act and stricter plant protection product regulation through, have taken on a life of their own in the negotiations after it was presented in July.

The ministers of the member states have so far not been able to get more than a majority in the Council of Ministers, and above all lack to get voting member states such as Germany and Poland on the compromise that is being discussed to form the qualified majority that is required.

These days, new negotiations are taking place at official level during the Belgian presidency. But they do it without a clear deadline.

– They have set the stage for it to be a long-running one, says a source in the hearing to the Altinget.

It is thus highly unclear whether a general approach can be reached before any of the upcoming meetings of the Minister of Agriculture.

A joker in this context is the new Polish government. In Sweden, a stable majority appears to stand behind the compromise, when it comes to general direction.

Parliamentary line may be ready in February

In parliament, responsible M MP Jessica Polfjärd aims to get a position together in the coming days.

“Today’s regulations for this technology are hopelessly outdated. It is crucial that we get a new law in place that makes it possible for Swedish and European farmers to strengthen their competitiveness and contribute to a stable food supply,” writes the rapporteur in a statement to the Altinget.

Several negotiations are being held this week to try to find a compromise. According to the Altinget’s information, the stable tip is that it will be a centre-right coalition that will reach an agreement, as the Greens and the left-wing group have so far taken a skeptical stance towards the compromise in parliament.

On January 24, the environment committee plans to put its foot down on the issue, and on February 5, the entire parliament plans to adopt its position.