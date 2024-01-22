Geologists claim trees can predict volcanic eruptions, is it true?

#Geologists #claim #trees #predict #volcanic #eruptions #true

This study reveals signals of improved tree health in Yellowstone National Park between 1984 and 2001, highlighting the positive impact of volcanic gases on vegetation. A forest area exposed to volcanic gases shows better levels of health compared to a similar area that is not affected by volcanic activity. These findings provide new insight into how carbon dioxide and volcanic water can benefit the growth of trees and vegetation around volcanic areas.

However, this study also highlights the negative impact of volcanic activity on the health of trees. As volcanic activity increased, researchers found that plants turned brown, providing a visual indication of the unhealthiness and ill effects of the approaching eruption. Thus, although volcanic gases may provide benefits to some extent, increased volcanic activity can reverse these positive impacts, having serious consequences for the health of the surrounding forest ecosystem.

“Theoretically, this could be done on any volcano that has trees and a reasonable number of days a year when it’s cloudless—we can’t make these measurements at all when it’s cloudy,” Robert Bogue told Newsweek.

“Regarding how long it will take to put it into practice, that is not an easy question to answer. We are currently conducting a follow-up study to confirm our findings by sampling at the locations described in the paper, so it will depend somewhat on how our findings develop. I found these findings somewhat surprising, but overall in line with what we expected. “Our findings are consistent with theory in this case, so although we’re not sure we’ll find anything, if we do find something, it will probably look something like this.”