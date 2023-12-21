George Simion, accused of lying about the “private audience” with Pope Francis / What the Apostolic Nunciature from Bucharest says, position published by Cristian Tudor Popescu / How the leader of the extremist AUR party defends himself

#George #Simion #accused #lying #private #audience #Pope #Francis #Apostolic #Nunciature #Bucharest #position #published #Cristian #Tudor #Popescu #leader #extremist #AUR #party #defends

The leader of the extremist AUR party, George Simion, is accused of lying about the “private audience” he allegedly had on Sunday, at the Vatican, with Pope Francis, an event from which he posted a photo on Facebook. Journalist Cristian Tudor Popescu published, on Thursday, on Facebook, a position statement of the Apostolic Nunciature from Bucharest, in which it is stated that “Pope Francis did not receive Mr. George Simion, nor any other politician, in an Audience private”, but attended an audience with a group of Italians. In response, Simion continues to claim that he was received by the Pope in a “private audience” and sent G4Media.ro a standard invitation on which his name is handwritten.

George Simion published, on Sunday, on Facebook a photo taken together with the diameter of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, accompanied by the following text: Latin alliance with patriotic parties in Europe! Our roots make us European, not European bureaucrats.”

To this post, Simion adds a picture in which he appears in front of Pope Francis, with the following explanations: “I gave the Holy Father Francis a sculpture during the private audience I had. Sculptor Balan Fanica from Tibucani, Neamt, is 47 years old and has been sculpting for as long as he can remember. The sculpture is called the Garden of the Mother of God made of walnut wood and patinated vine. It represents space and the Romanian spirit through the idea of ​​maternal family and love for one’s neighbor. The work is abstracted showing more essence of maternal love than the form itself. Nature is also present through the tree that embraces everything!”.

Journalist Cristian Tudor Popescu wrote, on Monday, on his Facebook page, that “G. Simion is not on the Vatican’s list of audiences with Pope Francis on Saturday!”

“The writer Tatiana Niculescu informs me that on the official list of audiences with Pope Francis on Saturday, December 16, 2023, when G. Simion announced that he was received by the Pope, there is no person from Romania,” the journalist notes.

In parallel, G4Media.ro sent official questions to the Vatican press office on Monday to clarify whether George Simion’s visit was a “private audience” or not. The Vatican press office had not responded by the time of publication.

Journalist Cristian Tudor Popescu returned, on Thursday, on Facebook, with a clarification from the Apostolic Nunciature in Bucharest, which claims that “Pope Francis did not receive Mr. George Simion, nor any other politician, in a private audience”.

We reproduce CTP's post in full below:

“Here is the final confirmation of the nakedness of the sneaky rat, in all its misery.

Chargé d`Affaires Monsignor Tuomo T. Vimpari, the representative of the Apostolic Nunciature in Bucharest, responded to the request from the article I published yesterday about the ordinary lie of G. Simion "received by the Pope in a private audience":

„In this regard, I wish to make it clear that Pope Francis has not received Mr George Simion or any other politicians in a private Audience. It seems that he had participated in an Audience with a group of Italians promoting the Christmas Concert in the Vatican. At this point, His Holiness was certainly unaware of all the participants in the group.

(Msgr Dr) Tuomo T. Vimpari

AI business manager”.

“I want to be very clear that Pope Francis did not receive Mr. George Simion, nor any other politician, in a private audience. He apparently attended an audience with a group of Italians promoting the Christmas concert in the Vatican. At that time, His Holiness was certainly unaware of the participants in the group.”

How George Simion defends himself

Asked by G4Media.ro how he comments on the clarifications of the Apostolic Nunciature, the leader of the AUR, George Simion, further claimed that he had a private audience with the Pope, not public. Simion also said that the group he was in was Romanians, not Italians. The AUR leader also sent G4Media.ro a standard invitation that reads “Concerto di Natale in Vaticano/ Papal Private Audience – December 16th 2023”, on which “George Simion” is added by hand.

George Simion also told G4Media.ro that the Vatican event was attended by the businessman Ștefan Vuza and the general director of Transgaz, Ion Sterian.

“It will probably appear that I paid or that someone paid for me. Not necessary. I took with me a Polish deputy, Janusz Kowalski, and this invitation was a “private papal audience”, Simion also declared for G4.

The leader of the AUR explained, separately, in a post on his personal blog, that his name does not appear on the audience list because he would have chosen to go to the Vatican “alongside the Romanians from Italy”. He claims that he arrived at the Vatican at the invitation of an Association of Romanians in Italy that contributed to the organization of an extraordinary concert. In this post, however, Simion takes a step back and no longer says that he personally had a private audience: “Obviously there was no official meeting between me and the Pope, I never supported this”. However, in Sunday’s post, Simion says in black and white: “I gave the Holy Father Francis a sculpture during the private audience I had”, without specifying, as he does today, that the private audience was granted to a group of Romanians in which he was also, not to him personally.

Below are George Simion’s comments made on his personal blog:

Bolshevik “journalists” and cardboard “politicians” are able to create a parallel reality, even if you show them official pictures and documents.

Yes, my name does not appear on the Vatican audience list, nor did I say so, but instead the entity with whom I attended the meeting with Pope Francis appears.

The reason? Simple: I chose to go to the Vatican with the Romanians from Italy. I went to be with our Christian brothers in Italy and to give Pope Francis a gift of the soul, which best expresses the Romanian identity.

How did I get to the Vatican? The Association of Romanians in Italy (ARI) contributed to the organization of the 31st edition of the extraordinary Christmas concert at the Vatican. Before the concert, the private audience with Pope Francesco took place, which I attended, being invited by the brothers from Italy.

I have not distorted the truth in any way, it is the classic strategy of the followers of Lenin to demonize any action of the opposition. Obviously there was no official meeting between me and the Pope, I never claimed this, only the sick mind of some could create all kinds of scenarios. Those who raised odes to Ion Iliescu are now attacking the actions of the only parliamentary patriotic party.

That’s about it for the Vatican visit.

And for all CTPs in Romania, I am even attaching the photo gallery that Vatican Media posted:

It’s incredible how venom comes out of some journalists who have been playing PSD and PNL games for years. Their problem is not collapsing schools or burning hospitals, their problem is George Simion’s visit to Italy.”