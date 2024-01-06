George Simion admits that he walked the streets drunk

#George #Simion #admits #walked #streets #drunk

George Simion does not feel ashamed that he was caught walking drunk on the streets. The AUR leader claims that all Romanians feel good during the holidays and that he too is Romanian.

George Simion came up with a reaction, after he was surprised, on New Year’s Eve, in a video in which he appears tripping his legs.

Commentary by George Simion

The AUR leader said he committed no crime by getting drunk on New Year’s.

“Romanians, on holidays, drink and feel good. I’m Romanian too, I drank too, not excessively. But I drank too. I come from Drăgășani, in the heart of Bucovina.

I participated in all the events. Yes, I drank holiday wine. Am I a criminal? Criminals are the ones who have been stealing the country for 30 years,” said George Simion.

How the AUR leader was surprised

Neck-to-neck with one of the participants and with his shirt out of his pants, Simion appears with a stumbling gait, shouting in chorus with the haters, according to atacul.ro.

It is the first time that the AUR leader appears in such a good mood, visibly affected by the alcohol consumed. Over time, he has been filmed in various poses with his supporters, but not like this time.

George Simion’s reaction two years ago, when a drunk Irishman arrived in the Romanian Parliament

Two years ago, George Simion was very angry about the situation that a drunk Irishman entered the Parliament building. Chefliul confused the hotel with the seat of the legislature.

“How was it? He was a rank drunken citizen who mistook the hotel for the Parliament. Did he manage to jump the fence and what did he do to me? He was drunk and jumped the fence.

No one noticed! I refuse to believe this (that no one noticed – n. ed.). It’s funny to imagine this path. I don’t know if the gentleman from Ireland came with a stay, with a holiday ticket. And if a visit to the Parliament was included for you.

The first time I read the news, I said that those from the ruling coalition had returned to the office. The headline was that thieves broke into Parliament last night,” said George Simion.