George Simion: Do you want peace and civility in Parliament? I was 33 years old and look where it got us. I don’t regret anything from yesterday

#George #Simion #peace #civility #Parliament #years #dont #regret #yesterday

Date of update: 20/12/2023 23:32 Date of publication: 20/12/2023 23:32

Sosoacă and Simion fought during the vote for the Budget. Photo: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea

The president of AUR, George Simion, says, on Wednesday evening, that he does not regret anything that happened during the debate in Parliament on the subject of the budget. He explained that he tried to ignore Diana Şoşoacă, but she attacked AUR, as she has been doing for two years. Simion stated that Sosoacă made a complaint to him, with which “nothing happened to me”.

George Simion reacted, on Wednesday evening, in a video on Facebook, to the scandal that took place a day ago in the Parliament.

“What do you want, let’s accept what happened to the teachers? That’s why I protested. What do you want, to have peace and civilization in the Parliament of Romania? We have had peace and civilization for 33 years and look where this thing has brought us”, said Simion.

He referred to the scandal between him and Diana Şoşoacă: “They sent Şoşoacă, like a tool, to spoil our protest, as she has been doing for 2 years, and now the great lawyer has written a complaint that your mind hurts ( …) filed against me today that, you see, God, I blackmailed her, sexually assaulted her, hit her. I didn’t hit her with either my palm or my fist.”

Simion claims that he tried to avoid Diana Şoşoacă.

“I tried to avoid her, to see my protest (…) I regret absolutely nothing from yesterday (…) nothing happens with her so-called complaint”, the AUR leader also stated.

Also Read:  Bensaid is preparing a strategy for promoting and preserving Moroccan cultural heritage

Diana Şoşoacă and George Simion were offended and threatened each other, on Tuesday, in the plenary session of the Parliament.

Editor: Liviu Cojan

Download the Digi24 app and find out the most important news of the day

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

New drug should offer a solution to millions of women going through menopause | Domestic
New drug should offer a solution to millions of women going through menopause | Domestic
Posted on
Weather for 2 weeks: Heavy snow warning until the 23rd, severe cold continues, New Year’s holidays will be unseasonably warm (weather forecaster Tomoko Kubo December 21, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp
Weather for 2 weeks: Heavy snow warning until the 23rd, severe cold continues, New Year’s holidays will be unseasonably warm (weather forecaster Tomoko Kubo December 21, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp
Posted on
USA: North Korea delivered more than a thousand containers with ammunition to Russia
USA: North Korea delivered more than a thousand containers with ammunition to Russia
Posted on
EUGENIO RANIRIHARINOSY – “Playing padel is not within everyone’s reach”
EUGENIO RANIRIHARINOSY – “Playing padel is not within everyone’s reach”
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News