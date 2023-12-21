George Simion: Do you want peace and civility in Parliament? I was 33 years old and look where it got us. I don’t regret anything from yesterday

#George #Simion #peace #civility #Parliament #years #dont #regret #yesterday

Sosoacă and Simion fought during the vote for the Budget. Photo: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea

The president of AUR, George Simion, says, on Wednesday evening, that he does not regret anything that happened during the debate in Parliament on the subject of the budget. He explained that he tried to ignore Diana Şoşoacă, but she attacked AUR, as she has been doing for two years. Simion stated that Sosoacă made a complaint to him, with which “nothing happened to me”.

George Simion reacted, on Wednesday evening, in a video on Facebook, to the scandal that took place a day ago in the Parliament.

“What do you want, let’s accept what happened to the teachers? That’s why I protested. What do you want, to have peace and civilization in the Parliament of Romania? We have had peace and civilization for 33 years and look where this thing has brought us”, said Simion.

He referred to the scandal between him and Diana Şoşoacă: “They sent Şoşoacă, like a tool, to spoil our protest, as she has been doing for 2 years, and now the great lawyer has written a complaint that your mind hurts ( …) filed against me today that, you see, God, I blackmailed her, sexually assaulted her, hit her. I didn’t hit her with either my palm or my fist.”

Simion claims that he tried to avoid Diana Şoşoacă.

“I tried to avoid her, to see my protest (…) I regret absolutely nothing from yesterday (…) nothing happens with her so-called complaint”, the AUR leader also stated.

Diana Şoşoacă and George Simion were offended and threatened each other, on Tuesday, in the plenary session of the Parliament.

