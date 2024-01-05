George Simion sees himself in the second round with Ciolacu

#George #Simion #sees #Ciolacu

George Simion talks about a possible presidential run on TV. Although he obviously wants the candidacy, he avoids saying it with subject and predicate. Especially since opinion polls put him far behind the favorites. Even Diana Șoșoacă took her face, in the latest sociological research.

George Simion doesn’t seem quite determined to run for Cotroceni next year. The AUR politician is mysterious about running for the presidential elections. Although he obviously wants this, he says that he will officially announce it only after the European Parliament elections. On the other hand, George Simion claims that he would like to face Marcel Ciolacu in the second round of the presidential elections. A kind of confrontation between Iliescu and Vadim Tudor from 2000.

“For 33 years we were led by these people, some pro-Russian, others pro-American, others pro-German, some even German, one the NATO man, let him be the Romanian man as well. PSD and the patriots of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians will enter the second round. The decision will be on the stamp of the Romanians, they will decide who reaches Controceni. (…) I will announce the AUR candidate as soon as the parliamentary elections are held. I am young, I am 37 years old, I believe that good presidents can be found, but at the same time no one runs away from the fight in AUR”, said Simion.

George Simion doesn’t trust polls

Like the other politicians whose estimates are not favorable, the AUR deputy says he does not trust the polls. He claims that only the vote of the Romanians – which is correct – will determine the winner in the elections.

“The only survey I believe in is the vote of the Romanians, I will only run for those public positions for which we believe there is no better candidate. I, like many other political leaders, will not betray them. If Romania lacks something, it is the lack of leaders. I will take AUR to where the Romanians need it,” Simion said. Photo source: Facebook Marcel Ciolacu

Simion’s theory of valuable leaders

Politician George Simion says he has no confidence in his leadership abilities. According to him, he does not think he will be a good leader. But this is also because, he claims, the valuable leaders of the country have been betrayed.

“I don’t think I will be a good leader, I think that Romania, in the last thousand years, from Mihai Viteazul to other leaders, when Romania had moments of crisis, it had good leaders who were betrayed in the end” , Goerge Simion also said, according to Romania TV.

On the other hand, it is certain that an AUR candidate will beat any PSD candidate, be it Ciolacu, Mircea Geoană or Gabriela Firea. As for the PNL, it is certain that Nicolae Ciucă’s party will not send a candidate in the second round. And he doesn’t even mention the new United Right Alliance.

“The AUR candidate will beat the PSD candidate, whether it’s Marcel Ciolacu, Mircea Geoana or Gabriela Firea. Calculations and grassroots reality show that no PNL candidate has, mathematically, a chance to enter the 2nd round,” said George Simion. Viktor Orban, the political model of the AUR deputy, George Simion. Photo source: Kremlin

George Simion has Viktor Orban as his model

In this context, the AUR politician revealed his future plans, given that his party will come to power. He wants to follow the Polish model, before the elections, but also the Hungarian one. It is not the first time that George Simion declares himself a fan of Viktor Orban. The Hungarian Prime Minister is considered an authoritarian leader – a little dictator – anti-European, putinist and corrupt.

“In the last elections, we took almost 10% of the votes of the Romanians. And 15% and 20% is a good score. I wish Ciolacu to remain at the head of the PSD as long as possible, I would like to have him as my opponent in the second round of voting, he makes some unforced mistakes. What we would like is to follow the steps taken by Poland and Hungary, countries that, in many ways, are models of governance for us,” said Simion.

Over time, the Hungarian press reported on the economic privileges that Orban granted to his close associates. At the same time, he was accused of violating the rule of law and human rights. The political idol he chose George Simion, from Budapest, is seen as a supporter of revisionist politics, who wants to restore Great Hungary – with Transylvania, parts of Ukraine, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Some time ago, Viktor Orban showed up at a football match with a scarf on which was written the map of Great Hungary, with Transylvania. Its appearance caused an international scandal.