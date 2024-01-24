Georgi Gradev revealed the problems with Berbatov (VIDEO)

#Georgi #Gradev #revealed #problems #Berbatov #VIDEO

The split between Georgi Gradev and Dimitar Berbatov, who will separately appear at the BFS congress as presidential candidates, “is not in the service of the status quo”, represented by Borislav Mihailov. This was stated in Studio Actualno by the sports law lawyer Gradev, who until the fall of 2023 was part of the team of the former striker of “Manchester United” and “Tottenham”.

The status quo has no candidate

“The status quo does not have its own avatar, it does not have a candidate. On the other hand, there is an outflow of support for Berbatov, this is what is being said. Doesn’t it worry you that this outflow could really fall into the wrong hands if an avatar of Mikhailov appears? We we are not divided – we are looking in the same direction. Our votes will not go into the hands of the BFS. If there is a runoff at all, it will be between me and Berbatov,” Georgi Gradev is categorical.

He pointed out that the former sports minister from GERB Krasen Kralev will not appear at the congress, because then "he will suffer the same fate" as Borislav Mihailov. According to Gradev, the club delegates will not vote for people who are over 55-60 years old:

The break with Berbatov

“I didn’t want to join Berbatov’s team for a long time, the reason I did it was Alexander Tomas. He knows that I entered with huge reservations about Dimitar as a person and a leader. These concerns intensified, especially after his sole election to the BFS Board of Directors in March 2022 at that congress that was held in the NDK and is being disputed, after the decision to keep a certain person on his team who is not okay, because of slow, clumsy decisions. I don’t like the way things are done.” Gradev revealed and explained that he had presented all his remarks to Berbatov.

“I don’t think that with the way he communicates with people, we can get to the common goal. I didn’t have his phone number for 6 months while I was on his team. I asked for it and he asks me: “I won’t are you bothering me?”. I have always been an internal opposition, and there came a moment when the glass overflowed. We are not opponents, we look in the same direction. If we enter to manage the BFS, there is a place for them in my team. I do not invite him to my is a reserve in a given game in which I will play central striker and he will be on my bench, and I invite him to an area where I have been a starter for 20 years and he is a rookie. To say on BNT that I couldn’t help it vice president, it’s a very bad signal that he’s out to govern, not work,” the sports law attorney said.

“We have nothing to manage, this is a collapsed house. For me, it is important to be there with a team of my people who provide know-how – I don’t see such a team on the other side,” claims Gradev.

