GEOrgPOLITIKA – 32 terrorists of the Islamic State were killed in Iran

The Iranian authorities have managed to identify several members of the Islamic State and their helpers who participated in the bombings in the Kerman cemetery. Counter-terrorists raided six Iranian counties at the same time and detained a total of 32 people, including those who provided the terrorists with a hiding place. The authorities seized explosives and a large amount of bearing balls, which they wanted to use as shrapnel material in further attacks. The fact that explosive belts were also found suggests that the terrorists were preparing for suicide attacks. One of the perpetrators of the attack in Kerman was identified and turned out to be from Tajikistan. The American intelligence services have also confirmed that the explosions can be attributed to the Afghan wing of the Islamic State.

According to the Israeli Ministry of Defense, it was possible to break the command structures of Hamas in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. Since several commanders of the organization have been eliminated, they are trying to defend themselves against the Israeli army without leadership or concept. According to the IDF, 14,000 Hamas fighters fought in this zone, and 8,000 of them have already died in the fighting. According to the military, 8 kilometers of tunnels were blown up along with their 40 exits. The IDF has confirmed that Hamas nevertheless still has rockets ready to be used against Israeli cities. The fighting is now concentrated in the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip. The soldiers confiscated computers, telephones, data carriers and transceivers, from which the intelligence services were able to extract a lot of important information, including the whereabouts of senior Hamas leaders.

Two journalists lost their lives again in the Gaza Strip. Al-Jazeera accuses Israel of targeting journalists. Due to the death of Samir Abu Dakka, who was a reporter for the Qatari TV channel, al-Jazeera is also appealing to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, as the journalist colleague was killed by an Israeli drone while he was reporting, and both his flak vest and helmet clearly showed PRESS (press) caption, so according to the channel it was a targeted liquidation. Abu Dakka has worked for al-Jazeera for 19 years. Over the weekend, the family of one of the channel’s old colleagues in Gaza was killed in an Israeli airstrike: his wife, son, daughter and grandson were killed by the bomb. The families of 77 journalists are already mourning in the Gaza Strip.

Denmark has postponed the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by about six months, the Berlingske daily reported with reference to the Danish Defense Ministry. Delivery was originally scheduled for sometime around the start of the new year, but was then pushed back to the second quarter.

Among other things, it is about completing the training of the Ukrainian personnel who will operate the planes after they are handed over. The training schedule depends on many factors, such as technical and weather conditions

– the ministry announced in response to Berlingske’s question about the reasons for the delay. At the end of August, the Netherlands announced that it was ready to hand over 42 American-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, while Denmark promised 19 such planes to Kyiv. The US authorized the transfer. Kiev expressed hope that Ukraine will receive the fighter jets in the first half of 2024. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that won’t happen until spring.