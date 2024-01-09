#Geothermal #Expert #Surya #Darma #Launches #Geothermal #Themed #Book

Jakarta, acehnews.id – This book was published by the Indonesian Center for Renewable Energy Studies, better known as ICRES (Indonesia Center for Renewable Energy Studies), launched in Jakarta on Tuesday (9/1/2024).

ICRES is led by Dr. Surya Darma as Chairman, and Paul Butarbutar as Executive Director. ICRES dedicates itself to the responsibility of every Indonesian person to the archipelago’s abundant and sustainable natural resources, as well as environmental sustainability to achieve low-carbon development targets, towards net zero emissions (NZE 2050).

“Especially in the geothermal sector, Indonesia is a volcanic area that has large potential geothermal energy sources. The geothermal resource potential in Indonesia that has been identified is more than 24 thousand MW and is spread across several islands along the ring of fire from Sumatra, Java, Bali, Nusa Tenggara, Maluku, Sulawesi to Papua. “Geothermal energy formed as a result of magmatic processes is relatively environmentally friendly compared to fossil energy which is also often found in Indonesia,” said Dr. Surya Darma, Dipl. Geotherm. Tech.

Surya added that the existence of global issues regarding the environment and the transformation of energy use from fossil energy to renewable energy places the position of geothermal potential as a strategic energy developed for energy security and the backbone of implementing the energy transition in Indonesia.

“The nature of geothermal energy as a natural resource located deep within the earth requires a variety of knowledge to explore it, such as geology, geochemistry and geophysics. This knowledge is needed to detect resources more accurately so that they can be exploited for electrical energy purposes at a more efficient cost. “Exploration of geothermal resources requires precise calculations in order to reduce risks if they are to be developed economically,” he explained.

Considering that the geothermal business and activity process takes a long time and costs a lot of money, knowledge of appropriate project management, reliable feasibility analysis and knowledge of good economic calculations is needed so that it can be executed and convince funders and entrepreneurs to be able to continue business in the field. geothermal. For this reason, knowledge about geothermal project management and economic analysis is important for geothermal business actors, including the financial institution sector, to learn.

In line with this need, the author wrote the book “Geothermal Project Management and Economics – Best Practice in Geothermal Business” as a practical guide and knowledge for geothermal business actors.

By increasing this capability, it is hoped that it will increase confidence and support the development of geothermal energy as a reliable energy source in the future. The author tries to provide a comprehensive understanding of geothermal from various aspects, to be utilized especially by the wider community who so far do not know much about geothermal, especially as a guide in managing and doing business in the geothermal sector.

Apart from best practices, several experiences from the actors, both as policy makers, as Association Chairs and practitioners from companies involved in the energy sector, especially geothermal, as well as the opinions of experts as comparisons are also presented. It is hoped that this book will encourage people to care about one of the potential geothermal resources that has not been utilized optimally in Indonesia.

This book consists of 318 pages printed on black and white HVS paper and contains several very colorful photos of geothermal fields. Overall, this book consists of 11 chapters and was introduced by Dr. Dadan Kusdiana while still serving as Director General of EBTKE at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

This book also contains geothermal resource conditions, business and regulations, the importance of project management, decision making, analysis of the feasibility of geothermal projects, understanding the risks of the geothermal business, geothermal investment and financing, calculating geothermal prices and economics, project management and learning geothermal.

And what is also very interesting is the chapter “What They Say About Geothermal Project Management” as an expression of facts, realities, needs and their experiences in handling geothermal development in Indonesia. Also providing this special quote, among others, Prof. Purnomo Yusgiantoro, Sudirman Said, Arifin Tasrif, Karen Agustiawan, Hillmi Panigoro, Supramu Santosa, Priyandaru Efendi (Chairman of API), Riki Ibrahim, and others. Also providing views were geothermal experts from two universities in Indonesia who are concerned with geothermal energy, namely Dr. Yunus Daud from UI and Dr. Nenny M. Saptadji from ITB and a world geothermal expert from the Geothermal Institute, University of Auckland, namely Prof. Manfred Hochstein. Another interesting quote is from a geothermal expert from Geothermex, America, namely Dr. Subir Sanyal and Dr. Saygi Sudarman, Geothermal Expert from Pertamina.

Book published by ICRES with ICRES Advisor Prof. Dr. Rinaldy Dalimi and Prof. Agus Hermanto. ICRES is actively involved in various sector discourses, public policies, Ministries and Government Institutions, to the energy and electricity industry, in various provinces and on a national scale.

ICRES’ scope of work includes water, biomass, geothermal, hydrogen, solar, wind and industrial electrification energy resources. Apart from that, ICRES has completed various assignments in the field of climate change mitigation, in the energy, waste and forestry sectors, in collaboration between institutions in regional networks.