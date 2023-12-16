Geraldine Kemper puts all shame aside and leaves your mouth wide open

#Geraldine #Kemper #puts #shame #leaves #mouth #wide #open

As an actress Geraldine Kemper (Strong Stories, On the Way to Tomorrow) not a very big name, but as a television presenter we have of course seen her before. Just like Katja Schuurman and Jennifer Hoffman, we now see Geraldine with striking photos in the media.

Geraldine, born in Volendam, also participates in the book Dear Future Me, in which 28 well-known Dutch ladies literally and figuratively reveal some things. Geraldine shared the snaps with her 659K followers.

“So proud of the project. Of the women. Of Jasper Suyk,” writes the blonde born in 1990 on Instagram. “N**kt for charity. Sure! All proceeds from the book go to ActionAid, of which I am an ambassador, Return to Sender and Pink Ribbon.”

In “Dear Future Me, a project by Jasper Suyk in which 28 women literally and figuratively expose themselves in photos and write a letter to her future self.” If you want to purchase the book, you will spend around 70 euros via the Dear Future Me website.

Meanwhile the photos of Katja Schuurman in by Jennifer Hoffman can be seen on many websites. We still have Geraldine’s at FilmTotaal. View them via the link below. Then you see her in an “Eva costume” in front of a window and in a chair, and she gives her most sultry look to the camera.

Want to see 33-year-old Geraldine Kemper in an Eva costume? Check out the photos here on her Instagram page.