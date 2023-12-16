Geraldine Kemper puts all shame aside and leaves your mouth wide open

#Geraldine #Kemper #puts #shame #leaves #mouth #wide #open

As an actress Geraldine Kemper (Strong Stories, On the Way to Tomorrow) not a very big name, but as a television presenter we have of course seen her before. Just like Katja Schuurman and Jennifer Hoffman, we now see Geraldine with striking photos in the media.

Geraldine, born in Volendam, also participates in the book Dear Future Me, in which 28 well-known Dutch ladies literally and figuratively reveal some things. Geraldine shared the snaps with her 659K followers.

Despite
“So proud of the project. Of the women. Of Jasper Suyk,” writes the blonde born in 1990 on Instagram. “N**kt for charity. Sure! All proceeds from the book go to ActionAid, of which I am an ambassador, Return to Sender and Pink Ribbon.”

In “Dear Future Me, a project by Jasper Suyk in which 28 women literally and figuratively expose themselves in photos and write a letter to her future self.” If you want to purchase the book, you will spend around 70 euros via the Dear Future Me website.

Remarkable
Meanwhile the photos of Katja Schuurman in by Jennifer Hoffman can be seen on many websites. We still have Geraldine’s at FilmTotaal. View them via the link below. Then you see her in an “Eva costume” in front of a window and in a chair, and she gives her most sultry look to the camera.

Want to see 33-year-old Geraldine Kemper in an Eva costume? Check out the photos here on her Instagram page.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
Posted on
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
Posted on
These symptoms are warning signs of infection
These symptoms are warning signs of infection
Posted on
Forced to Enter Hamas Tunnel, Israeli Engineer: I Thought It Was Primitive, Turns Out It’s Sturdy and Sophisticated
Forced to Enter Hamas Tunnel, Israeli Engineer: I Thought It Was Primitive, Turns Out It’s Sturdy and Sophisticated
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News