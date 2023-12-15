Gerard Depardieu is a disgrace to our country

#Gerard #Depardieu #disgrace #country

French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak said Gerard Depardieu’s comments and behavior during the actor’s 2018 trip to North Korea, recently revealed in a television broadcast, were “a disgrace to France”, AFP reported.

On a trip to Moissac, south-west France, with French government spokesman Olivier Verand, the minister condemned the “absolutely shocking comments” in the report.

In the words of Rima Abdul Malak, what Depardieu said may have been in the tone of a joke and provocation, but in fact it was quite disrespectful and undignified and a “disgrace to France”.

Footage of the actor’s trip, presented in an investigative program on public television, shows Gerard Depardieu repeatedly making obscene remarks and gestures of a sexual nature in conversations with women.

Rima Abdul Malak said she was “disgusted”, but still reminded that the Ministry of Culture cannot give instructions, as there is complete freedom of creativity in France, BTA reported.

“There are directors who can decide whether or not he should act in future films. I don’t get the impression that there are many offers on his desk at the moment,” she added.

Gerard Depardieu, whose career is marked by excesses and scandals, has over 200 appearances in cinema and television.