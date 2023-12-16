Gérard Depardieu may lose high French award, culture minister starts investigation | Movies & Series

By our entertainment editors

Dec 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM Update: an hour ago

Gérard Depardieu may lose France’s highest award. French culture minister Rima Abdul Malak announced on Friday that a procedure has been started to decide whether the actor can keep his Légion d’Honneur.

The Minister of Culture on Friday condemned Depardieu’s “shocking statements” in a recently released documentary. The program shows how the French actor repeatedly misbehaves. He makes misogynistic comments and also says obscene things to a young girl.

“The council of the Légion d’Honneur will meet and start a procedure to decide whether his Légion d’Honneur will be revoked or not. It is up to them to decide,” Malak said on France 5 television.

The Légion d’Honneur is one of the highest national orders in France. It is an award given for special services to the country. The 74-year-old Depardieu is one of France’s best-known actors and was awarded the Légion d’Honneur in 1996.

Depardieu has been accused of sexual assault by at least fourteen women from the French film world. One actress says she was raped by him. The actor has denied all allegations so far.

Beeld: Getty Images

