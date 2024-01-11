Gerard Joling does not spare Kaag and Kuipers at Oranjewinter

#Gerard #Joling #spare #Kaag #Kuipers #Oranjewinter

Gerard Joling in De Oranjewinter Photo: De Oranjewinter / SBS6

Gerard Joling gave in last night The Orange Winter his unvarnished opinion about everything. And politicians like Sigrid Kaag and Ernst Kuipers did not fare well.

At the table in the SBS6 talk show The Orange Winter the departure of D66 member Ernst Kuiper is discussed. The climate discussion and the earlier departure of D66 colleague Kaag are also discussed. Guest Gerard Joling is clearly not a fan of Kaag. He thinks the discussion about flying behavior is exaggerated. “When I see Mrs Kaag… She doesn’t cycle to New York for her new job or whatever.”

The Oranjewinter table about retiring politicians

Kaag will work as UN coordinator of humanitarian aid and reconstruction in Gaza. And Kuipers will also get a new job abroad, about which he could not say too much yesterday.

Table guest Jack van Gelder responds that the lady who once danced on the table after an election win, or Kaag, has “ruined” the entire party.

Gerard Joling shares an unvarnished opinion

And that is followed by Gerard Joling’s uncensored opinion. “And he will soon be dancing with Hamas on a table there in the Gaza Strip,” the singer responds. Hélène Hendriks tempers Joling. “Oh, that will be everywhere again tomorrow, of course,” said the singer.

But he goes a little further. “She made a mess of it, didn’t she? She first licked Rutte’s ass for two years and vice versa. And she got her way in a lot of things. The state treasury is empty and Mr Rutte is of course lobbying a bit throughout Europe to get his job,” said Joling. “And then Mr. Kuipers, if there is anything going bad in this country, it is healthcare. They simply leave earlier for a good job abroad. Then you first make sure that everything is in order here and then you leave?”

Criticism of Ernst Kuipers and Sigrid Kaag

Hendriks also thinks it is strange that Kuipers is quitting. “Jerk,” Joling quickly shouts. Hendriks quotes a fragment from two months ago, in which Kuipers says that he still has quite a bit of work to do.

Van Gelder finds it remarkable that D66 members such as Kaag, Kuipers and Gunay Uslu are “running away”. According to him, as outgoing politicians they have the task of steering the country forward for a while. Rutger Castricum also thinks so and thinks that the arrogance of these types of politicians is the reason why many people voted PVV. And Joling fully agrees with that. Hugo de Jonge was also not spared at the table (not on Tuesday either).

Joling and Castricum also find it remarkable that Kuipers is so ‘vague’ about his new position. They think that the outgoing Minister of Health will soon get a position within the pharmaceutical industry. According to Joling, Kuipers has mainly been concerned with the digitization of healthcare data in recent times. “But many Dutch people are not happy with that at all.”

Gerard Joling singing live or playback?

By the way, Joling did not only share his political opinion. About a possible return of Geer & Goor he said that he does not see that happening anytime soon, partly due to his full agenda. At the end of The Orange Summer Joling was allowed to sing another song. But was that completely live? Viewers doubt that.

You can watch De Oranjewinter again via KIJK.

