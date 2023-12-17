Gerard Joling donates underwear at the kick-off of Serious Request 2023 in Nijmegen | Media

#Gerard #Joling #donates #underwear #kickoff #Request #Nijmegen #Media

Dec 17, 2023 at 9:48 AM Update: 29 minutes ago

Serious Request 2023 will kick off on Sunday at the Grote Markt in Nijmegen. NPO3FM’s charity campaign, in which DJs are not allowed to eat until Christmas Eve, is this time dedicated to the ALS Netherlands Foundation.

On the Grote Markt in Nijmegen, NPO 3FM DJs Barend van Deelen, Sophie Hijlkema and Wijnand Speelman are locked up in the Glass House on Sunday evening. They hope to raise as much money as possible for the fight against ALS.

The radio makers are not allowed to eat until Christmas Eve and must also hand in their telephone upon entering the house. The promotion can be followed all week on 3FM and via NPO Start.

Gerard Joling contributes by using one of his underpants as a prize for donation. Every listener who donates 10 euros via the 3FM auction site has a chance to win blue underpants including Joling’s signature on the right leg.

Diggy Dex will be present at the kick-off and Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano will also perform in the evening. During the promotion week, other artists will also visit, including Tom Odell, Chef’Special, Kraantje Pappie and S10. René Froger, De Staat, MEAU and Kris Kross Amsterdam also visit the imprisoned DJs or give a performance on the large stage next to the Glass House.

Normally the promotion attracts a lot of attention. Visitors can expect a dry day with occasional sunshine on the first day of the promotion, Weeronline predicted. From Monday it will rain more often and it will remain cloudy all week.

This year the Serious Request campaign will be held on the Grote Markt in Nijmegen. Photo: ANP

Image: ANP

