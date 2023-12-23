Gerard Joling on his way to first hit in ten years thanks to cover with smart timing | Show

Singer Gerard Joling (63) is on his way to scoring a hit for the first time in ten years. His version of Tom Manders’ classic Twee Motten entered the iTunes download list at number 1 after he sang it in the most watched talk show in the Netherlands, Today Inside. The song was also played three times on Radio 538 in just two hours, but there is more to it. The song also comes out at a clever time.

Leon van Wijk 22-12-23, 21:16 Last update: 22-12-23, 22:01

