Gerard Joling on his way to first hit in ten years thanks to cover with smart timing | Show

Singer Gerard Joling (63) is on his way to scoring a hit for the first time in ten years. His version of Tom Manders’ classic Twee Motten entered the iTunes download list at number 1 after he sang it in the most watched talk show in the Netherlands, Today Inside. The song was also played three times on Radio 538 in just two hours, but there is more to it. The song also comes out at a clever time.

Gerard Joling has had quite a few hits in his long career, but most of them are at least fifteen (Drive me crazy) or even almost forty years old (Ticket to the tropics). His last hit in the Single Top 100 dates from 2014, when he reached number 1 with a Dutch-language World Cup version of Rio, Maywood’s well-known song from 1981. Although he is now best known as a TV personality, he has always continued to make music. bring out. With little success, but that now seems to be changing.

He was allowed to sing Twee Motten on Thursday for more than 1 million viewers at Today Inside and although he often performs there, his song is now number 1 in the list of most downloaded songs in the country. They may be small parties, but the song will be heard more often in the near future on television station TV Oranje and radio station RadioNL. The channels have declared Twee Motten the Orange Crown and Dutch New respectively.

Geer pays 1000 euros

To really make a dent in the Single Top 100 and the Top 40, Joling’s fans will also have to start streaming. It is still too early for those figures, because the song was released on Friday. The radio is also important and on Radio538 the song appeared no fewer than three times in a short period of time on Friday afternoon, and again tonight. Joling is usually not played often at the major stations, but this is a bit of a ‘sharp card’ for a good cause.

Joling was a guest at the channel on Friday morning to talk about the song and promised to donate a thousand euros for every time 538 plays the track. The proceeds should go to Jeroen van Veen, who will run an average of 10 kilometers every day for a year to raise money for the Princess Máxima Center. Van Veen himself lost his 4-year-old son Kasper last year to the consequences of an aggressive brain tumor.

Smart timing

Where does this success for Joling suddenly come from? Yes, he has often been in the media in recent weeks and is in the most watched program of the moment (The Masked Singer), but his recently released album This is me was not really a hit. Joling is especially smart, because the more than sixty-year-old version of Twee Motten became a hit again in recent weeks after young people discovered it via TikTok. The hype has not died down yet and now Joling’s song can also be used in videos.

The original by comedian Tom Manders, sung as his character Dorus, dates from 1957:

