Gerard Joling ‘shouldn’t even think about’ making a new season of Geer & Goor | TV

Gerard Joling “shouldn’t even think about” making a new season of Geer & Goor with Gordon. He said this on Monday in The 538 afternoon show with Frank. Gordon said on Sunday in Casa di Beau that he would like to make a new season.

“I don’t feel like it and I’m way too busy,” says Joling. “I’m coming up with a new program, I have to record The Masked Singer, we’re doing Oh what a year. I’m busy with performances and the Toppers. It’s just not possible.” The singer emphasizes that “money is not the issue for me to make such a program.”

If Joling were to make a program with Gordon again, it would be “for the elderly, or for children, or for the Princess Máxima Center. But I have news: daddy is very busy, he doesn’t have the space for it.”

Gordon and Joling formed a television duo for many years and made several series. For example, they were seen together in programs for the National Fund for the Elderly to help lonely elderly people escape their isolation. Due to an argument and because Gordon signed a contract with Talpa and Joling with RTL, their collaboration came to an end. They were last seen as a duo in 2018 when they took a seat together in one jury chair at The voice senior.

Joling previously kept the door ajar for new collaboration.

