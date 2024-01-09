Gerard ‘shouldn’t even think about’ going on TV with Gordon again

#Gerard #shouldnt #Gordon

“I don’t feel like it and I’m way too busy,” Gerard responded on Radio 538. “I’m coming up with a new program, I have to record The Masked Singer, we’re doing Oh what a year. I’m busy with performances and the Toppers .It’s just not possible.” The singer emphasizes that ‘money is not an issue for me to make such a program.’

If Gerard were to make a program with Gordon again, it would be ‘for the elderly, or for children, or for the Princess Máxima Center. But I have news: daddy is very busy, he doesn’t have the space for it.’

Gordon and Gerard formed a television duo for many years and made several series. For example, they were seen together in programs for the National Fund for the Elderly to help lonely elderly people escape their isolation. Due to an argument and because Gordon signed a contract with Talpa and Joling with RTL, their collaboration came to an end. They were last seen as a duo in 2018 when they took a seat together in one jury chair The Voice Senior.

Gerard previously kept the door ajar for new collaboration.

Also Read:  Promote links, build specific and separate products to develop Yen Bai tourism

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Road rehabilitation on standby
Road rehabilitation on standby
Posted on
Strong fire at a hotel in the center of Bucharest! Firefighters intervene
Strong fire at a hotel in the center of Bucharest! Firefighters intervene
Posted on
Tennis ace Ofner continues after victory over Shapovalov in Auckland
Tennis ace Ofner continues after victory over Shapovalov in Auckland
Posted on
Knife attack in Fatih Mosque… Imam and one person injured
Knife attack in Fatih Mosque… Imam and one person injured
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News