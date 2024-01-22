Gerardo Arteaga would become Rayados’ new reinforcement | Mexico News

#Gerardo #Arteaga #Rayados #reinforcement #Mexico #News

He Monterrey Soccer Club just a few hours before facing the match of the day of the before santos laguna, you can now confirm in the next few hours your third reinforcement, How will it be the case for him? Mexican left back, Gerardo Arteaga.

Left back, according to information sources confirmed to Channel 6 Sports that the footballer Gerardo Arteaga will be a new reinforcement of the Rayados de Mty and that he will be arriving in the Sultana del Norte in the coming days to carry out the Club’s medical examinations.

Gerardo Arteaga plays on the left side, he debuted in Santos Laguna in the 2020went from mexican football al Genk of Belgium but at the moment he has played 13 of 20 probable games in the Jupiler Pro Leaguecon 1035 minutes On the field of play, he has started 11 times. He also played 74 minutes in the tie heading to the UEFA Champions League.

Rayados wants to give competition in that sector to Jesus Gallardo, Well, in this transfer market, the board also got rid of Daniel Parra, a youth player who worked in the left sector.

