German department store KaDeWe seeks protection from creditors | Financial

#German #department #store #KaDeWe #seeks #protection #creditors #Financial

BERLIN (ANP/RTR/DPA/AFP) – The famous Berlin department store KaDeWe, in full the Kaufhaus des Westens, has filed for protection against creditors. According to the company, which also includes the department stores Alsterhaus in Hamburg and Oberpollinger in Munich, there is good hope for a restart.

Since its opening in 1907, the department store at Berlin’s Wittenberg Platz, not far from the Zoologischer Garten train station, has become a symbol of the German capital and a major tourist attraction. In terms of sales, things have recently been better than ever before, the company said. But “exorbitantly high rents” would make it “virtually impossible” to “operate profitably.”

Bankruptcy application

According to the German news agency dpa, KaDeWe has filed a type of bankruptcy filing that is typical for companies with good prospects of continuing business activities. The intention is for the shops to remain open for the time being.

KaDeWe is almost half owned by real estate group Signa, which has been in major financial problems for some time. That company also owns the large German department store chain Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, which filed for bankruptcy a few weeks ago and is urgently looking for new owners.

KaDeWe in Berlin employs approximately nine hundred people. Alsterhaus in Hamburg and Oberpollinger in Munich have two hundred and three hundred employees respectively. Another three hundred people also work at the company’s headquarters in Berlin.

DFT Daily

The most important financial news every morning.

Also Read:  The world's largest nuclear power plant may soon reopen in Japan | Economy

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

SADC Health Ministers meet in Luanda to discuss cholera outbreaks –
SADC Health Ministers meet in Luanda to discuss cholera outbreaks –
Posted on
Supporting the imprisonment of the artist Nisreen Tafesh for 3 years in the case of a bad check
Supporting the imprisonment of the artist Nisreen Tafesh for 3 years in the case of a bad check
Posted on
A man’s behavior after going to the bank to take money from the safe. “The manager was as shocked as I was”
A man’s behavior after going to the bank to take money from the safe. “The manager was as shocked as I was”
Posted on
Official: Ludogorets sold national player Dominik Yankov to MLS
Official: Ludogorets sold national player Dominik Yankov to MLS
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News