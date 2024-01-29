German department store KaDeWe seeks protection from creditors | Financial

#German #department #store #KaDeWe #seeks #protection #creditors #Financial

BERLIN (ANP/RTR/DPA/AFP) – The famous Berlin department store KaDeWe, in full the Kaufhaus des Westens, has filed for protection against creditors. According to the company, which also includes the department stores Alsterhaus in Hamburg and Oberpollinger in Munich, there is good hope for a restart.

Since its opening in 1907, the department store at Berlin’s Wittenberg Platz, not far from the Zoologischer Garten train station, has become a symbol of the German capital and a major tourist attraction. In terms of sales, things have recently been better than ever before, the company said. But “exorbitantly high rents” would make it “virtually impossible” to “operate profitably.”

Bankruptcy application

According to the German news agency dpa, KaDeWe has filed a type of bankruptcy filing that is typical for companies with good prospects of continuing business activities. The intention is for the shops to remain open for the time being.

KaDeWe is almost half owned by real estate group Signa, which has been in major financial problems for some time. That company also owns the large German department store chain Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, which filed for bankruptcy a few weeks ago and is urgently looking for new owners.

KaDeWe in Berlin employs approximately nine hundred people. Alsterhaus in Hamburg and Oberpollinger in Munich have two hundred and three hundred employees respectively. Another three hundred people also work at the company’s headquarters in Berlin.

