German music producer behind Boney M. and Milli Vanilli passed away

#German #music #producer #Boney #Milli #Vanilli #passed

EPA2007: Frank Farian (center) with former singers Liz Mitchell and Marcia Barrett of Boney M.

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 16:11

German music producer and singer Frank Farian has died at the age of 82, his family reports. He died in the American city of Miami, where he lived.

Farian is known in Germany as the singer of the hit Rocky. He had his greatest success behind the scenes, as the founder of the music group Boney M., which scored iconic hits, especially in the late 70s and 80s, such as Sunny, Rivers of Babylon, Rasputin in Daddy Cool. The group sold more than 150 million records.

Farian, who was born in 1941 as Frans Reuther, was actually a chef. “Because I was always hungry and thought I always wanted something to eat,” he once said. However, he had his greatest success as a producer. “The success was a huge surprise,” he once told the German news agency DPA. “I always thought I wouldn’t succeed.”

Huge scam

Farian was certainly not without controversy. He was also behind the German-French duo Milli Vanilli. That seemed to be an unstoppable success, with more than 30 million records sold and hits like Girl You Know It’s True in Girl I’m Gonna Miss You. But those songs are also inextricably linked to perhaps the biggest scandal in the history of pop music.

The two frontmen Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus turned out not to sing at all and to mime during performances. The scandal came to light during an appearance on MTV, when the tape and the phrase faltered Girl you know it’s but kept playing. As it turned out, childhood friends Morvan and Pilatus had not sung a note themselves. Farian and other singers had sung everything.

Boney M. was also not without controversy in that light, because Farian also sang a lot for that group himself. The group’s Aruban leader, Bobby Farrell, did not sing himself. He was mainly chosen because of his appearance and his dancing skills. Farrell died in 2010.

Ultimately, it was estimated that more than 800 million records were sold in which Farian was in some way involved. When he turned 80, he said: “I have succeeded in almost everything American Dream in German.”