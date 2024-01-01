German police have arrested 3 people in connection with a threat alert to Cologne Cathedral

It is suspected that the attack was planned to be carried out by car, police in the western city said, adding that security measures had been stepped up around the scene.

The three suspects are believed to be related to a Tajik man who was arrested on Christmas Eve, Cologne police chief Johannes Hermann said.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s interior minister, Herbert Reul, warned that Islamists and groups are now “more active than ever”.

Officers have used service dogs to search the cathedral’s underground car park for explosives, but have so far found nothing suspicious.

Nevertheless, security measures have been significantly increased, with around 1,000 police officers deployed as of this afternoon “to protect the cathedral and the residents of the center of Cologne”.

H. Reulas stated that he is confident that the New Year celebration will go smoothly.

“I think people in Cologne can celebrate in peace today,” he said.

Just before Christmas, the police searched the cathedral with service dogs, and on Christmas Eve worshipers were searched to enter the midnight mass.

They did not specify what the threat was, but German news agency dpa said officials were responding to warnings of a possible attack by Islamic extremists, without citing a specific source.

Cologne police said they were taking precautions over Christmas, although according to available information, the danger is expected on New Year’s Eve.

On Tuesday, police said they raided an apartment in Wezel, near the Dutch border, and arrested five men on Christmas Eve. Four of them have been released, but a police statement said the 30-year-old Tajik man, on whom officials have unspecified security information, is still being held as a precaution.

On December 27, German authorities said they had arrested one man in connection with a threat warning to Cologne Cathedral over the holiday period.

