German tourists have never spent so much money in the Netherlands

#German #tourists #spent #money #Netherlands

ANPDerman tourists in Zeeland

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 03:08

German tourists have never spent so much money in our country as in the past quarter. Mainly due to the higher prices, the total amount came to 2.9 billion euros, 15 percent more than the same quarter last year, Statistics Netherlands reports based on international figures.

Germans are therefore still the most important group of travelers for our country. Belgians and British are at numbers two and three. In total, foreign travelers spent more than 6 billion euros in our country in the third quarter of this year.

Spending by foreigners has more than made up for the decline in the corona years: spending is 25 percent higher than in 2019, the last year without far-reaching travel restrictions.

Dutch people abroad

Germany is also the country where Dutch people spend the most money, 1.2 billion euros in the summer months, 16 percent of the total. France and Spain follow with 13 and 10 percent of the 7.6 billion euros that the Dutch spent abroad.

According to Statistics Netherlands, outgoing travel traffic is not yet at pre-corona levels, which was still 100 million euros higher in 2019.