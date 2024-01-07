Gērmane reaches the highest place ever in the history of independent Latvian alpine skiing

#Gērmane #reaches #highest #place #history #independent #Latvian #alpine #skiing

In the World Cup competition in slalom, the Latvian secured at least the 20th position, currently the second race is underway.

Đermane, who started with number 48 in the first race, showed the 20th and 18th results in the second and third sector, finishing in 53.96 seconds. Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova was the fastest, finishing in 51.30 seconds, beating Germany’s Lena Dirr and Croatia’s Leona Popovic by 0.26 seconds.

American champion Mikaela Shiffrin retired in the first race.

The best 30 female athletes from 66 mountain skiers qualified for the second race.

At the end of December, Gērmane took 29th place in the first round of slalom in Austria and qualified for the second round, where she won 22nd place, repeating Lelde Gasūnas’s best achievement ever in the World Cup stages of alpine skiing in independent Latvia.

Until then, in the only start at the World Cup stage, at the beginning of last year, at the Austrian track in Flachau, Đermane did not finish in the first slalom course.

At the beginning of 2017, Lelde Gasūna won 22nd place in the World Cup slalom competition in Zagreb, reaching the best achievement in the history of independent Latvian alpine skiing. During the USSR, only Ulla Lodziņa, Gērmane’s mother, has been higher in the stages of the World Cup, entering the top fifteen several times and winning fourth place once.

In the men’s competition, in January 2016, Kristaps Zvejnieks took 26th place in the slalom at the World Cup stage on the Italian track in Santa Katerina di Valfurva.