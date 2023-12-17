Germans spend a lot of money in the Netherlands due to high prices | Economy

#Germans #spend #lot #money #Netherlands #due #high #prices #Economy

18 dec 2023 om 00:00

Spending by German travelers has never been as high as in the months of July to August. According to new figures from statistics agency CBS, this is mainly due to the high prices.

German travelers spent more than 2.9 billion euros during their visit to the Netherlands in the third quarter of 2023. This is 15 percent more than in the same months in 2022.

In total, tourists and travelers have spent more than 6 billion euros in the Netherlands. Germans accounted for almost half of the expenditure. Belgium and the United Kingdom are both also good for a podium spot.

Conversely, Germany is the country where Dutch people spend the most money in the summer months. France and Spain followed in second and third place. In total, the Dutch spent 7.6 billion euros abroad.

Expenditure by tourists and travelers in the Netherlands is now approximately 25 percent higher than before the corona period. German, Spanish and American travelers in particular are ensuring that tourism is growing again. Spending by Dutch people abroad is also on the rise, but has not yet reached the level before the corona pandemic.

