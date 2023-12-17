Germans spend a lot of money in the Netherlands due to high prices | Economy

#Germans #spend #lot #money #Netherlands #due #high #prices #Economy

18 dec 2023 om 00:00

Spending by German travelers has never been as high as in the months of July to August. According to new figures from statistics agency CBS, this is mainly due to the high prices.

German travelers spent more than 2.9 billion euros during their visit to the Netherlands in the third quarter of 2023. This is 15 percent more than in the same months in 2022.

In total, tourists and travelers have spent more than 6 billion euros in the Netherlands. Germans accounted for almost half of the expenditure. Belgium and the United Kingdom are both also good for a podium spot.

Conversely, Germany is the country where Dutch people spend the most money in the summer months. France and Spain followed in second and third place. In total, the Dutch spent 7.6 billion euros abroad.

Expenditure by tourists and travelers in the Netherlands is now approximately 25 percent higher than before the corona period. German, Spanish and American travelers in particular are ensuring that tourism is growing again. Spending by Dutch people abroad is also on the rise, but has not yet reached the level before the corona pandemic.

Image: Getty

Read more about:

GermanyEconomyHolidays

Also Read:  Germany immediately abolishes premium on the purchase of electric cars | Economy

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Posted on
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
Posted on
Alleged release dates of Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Super video cards leak – Computer – News
Alleged release dates of Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Super video cards leak – Computer – News
Posted on
Mysterious case in Brașov. A young woman died strangled in the house, and her mother was charred in the yard
Mysterious case in Brașov. A young woman died strangled in the house, and her mother was charred in the yard
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News