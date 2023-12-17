Germany ends subsidies for the purchase of electric cars

All because the Federal Constitutional Court declared null the transfer of 60 billion euros to a fund intended to finance the transformation of the economy, a measure that highlighted a hole of several billion euros in the German state budget.

The subsidy for the purchase of electric vehicles, a measure implemented in Germany and caused by the covid-19 pandemic, has its days numbered.

The measure will cease to be in force in the early hours of next Monday, according to the German government. “As part of the negotiations on the Climate and Transformation Fund (KTF), it was decided to end support through the environmental bonus as quickly as possible”, reveals the statement shared by the Ministry of Economy and Climate Protection.

He adds that the measure falls one year in advance. This is a subsidy that could represent savings of up to six thousand euros for anyone intending to purchase an electric car.

