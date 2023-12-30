#Germany #Flood #situation #remains #tense #tagesschau.de

As of: December 30, 2023 1:16 p.m

In some districts in Lower Saxony the flood situation has calmed down somewhat, in others the water levels are still rising. The German Weather Service is not expecting any new rain in the affected areas, at least for today.

The flood situation remains critical, especially in Lower Saxony. At some gauges on the Weser, the water levels are still above the highest reporting level, as can be seen from a management report from the State Office for Water Management, Coastal and Nature Conservation (NLWKN). There is a warning of major flooding for the Leine, the Aller as well as the Upper and Middle Weser. In Schladen In the Wolfenbüttel district, the level of the Oker rose by several centimeters.

On the Weser Drakenburg At 835 centimeters, the water level exceeded the previous high from 1981 by one centimeter, as the national flood service announced. “But the peak has already been reached and the water levels at the gauge are falling slightly.”

Daniel Jungnick, head of the coordination staff of the Technical Relief Agency (THW) in Bremen/Lower Saxony, said NDRthe flood situation is moving downstream and worsening in the Celle, Heidekreis, Verden, Emsland districts and the area around Oldenburg.

In That However, the situation has now relaxed somewhat. The water levels are falling slightly in all areas, as the administration announced. However, the highest reporting level at the water gauges has still been exceeded, so that there is still a risk of major flooding. One must “continue to remain vigilant and monitor the situation closely,” said District Administrator Axel Flader.

Easy relaxation in Serengeti Park

Also in Serengeti-Park Hodenhagen the situation calmed down a bit. Pumps managed to push large amounts of water behind the dike towards Meiße, said a spokeswoman for the park. The water in the animal house for the antelopes and giraffes also noticeably sank and flowed out of the building. However, large parts of the area are still flooded and in some cases cannot be reached.

According to NLKWN, there is a consistent trend in levels in many places. For hundreds of people in Lilienthal In Bremen this means that they cannot return to their homes. The evacuations were continuing, said a community spokeswoman. The situation remains tense.

Many dikes were massively weakened

The police situation centers in Lower Saxony reported a relatively quiet night. Some speakers, such as those from the Göttingen situation center, even reported that the situation was easing. It remained dry, so it is assumed that the situation will calm down and water levels will fall.

In Meppen This has already happened, albeit minimally. However, caution is still required, the city said. The specific development of the expected water levels remains uncertain.

In the Lüchow-Dannenberg and Verden districts Those responsible do not expect water levels to fall until New Year’s week. The THW is preparing to operate in the flood areas until the first week of January. “It is very clear that this will last through the turn of the year,” said THW President Sabine Lackner. “What concerns us greatly is the condition of the dikes.” They were massively softened. Around 1,000 emergency services are deployed in the affected areas every day.

The country sees itself in a good position

Overall, Lower Saxony sees itself as well positioned with rescue workers. It is assumed that the situation can be managed with our own strength over New Year’s Eve, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry told the dpa news agency. The country has also asked for help from the Bundeswehr – so far this has involved so-called tactical relocations, which means that helicopters can be on site more quickly if necessary.

Further disruptions in rail traffic

The German Weather Service (DWD) does not expect any new rain for the flood areas in Lower Saxony on Saturday. Away from the coast there will only be isolated and small amounts of showers. Between Sunday and Monday there will probably be widespread rainfall again in the country, usually between one and five liters of rain per square meter. According to the DWD, this amount will not lead to an increase in water levels. Larger amounts of precipitation are not expected again until Tuesday.

Due to the weather and flooding, rail travelers have to prepare for delays and route closures for longer than planned. The Connection between Oldenburg and Osnabrück is still restricted due to the flood, said a spokeswoman for Nordwestbahn.

Water in Saxony-Anhalt is rising again

Also Saxony-Anhalt is still affected by flooding. Rain last night caused some rivers to rise again. The state office for flood protection (LHW) said the rainfall was heavier than initially forecast. Because the soil is already saturated, this has led to rising water levels in some areas. The guideline level of alert level 2 was exceeded on the Dumme in the Altmark after the situation there had initially eased in the past few days.

The water level in the Helme River also rose. The water level in Bennungen was almost half a meter above the guideline value of two meters for the highest alert level after the outflow from the Kelbra dam was increased. The situation there is becoming more and more critical, said the mayor of the southern Harz municipality, Peter Koh. There is also a slight rising trend in water levels at Jeetze and Aland.

Flooding in Saxony continues to recede

And the Dams in the Harz However, the filling levels continue to fall. A spokesman for the Harz waterworks said that water is currently no longer being released via the emergency overflow. However, the situation remains tense because there is still too much water in the reservoirs. The Harz waterworks are hoping for dry weather so that the dams can continue to drain and thereby ensure flood protection.

Also from Saxony There are signs of relaxation: the flooding of the Elbe continues to recede. At the level Dresden A water level of 5.30 meters was measured on Saturday morning, according to an overview from the state flood center. A day earlier it was 5.92 meters. Normal is around two meters. The same applies in the state capital as in Schöna on the Czech border and downstream in Nuisance still at alert level 2. The hydrologists expect water levels to continue to fall. There were no longer any flood warnings for the other river areas in Saxony.

Disaster tourists cause problems

Meanwhile, in Lower Saxony, “growing flood tourism” is causing problems for the authorities. The city That appealed to people to take lockdowns seriously and only travel into the city if absolutely necessary. Rescue workers would be prevented from getting through in many places. The Verden fire department also reported disruptive disaster tourists.

The Osterholz district He also fears that there will be many onlookers in the flood area on New Year’s Eve. Numerous districts again appealed not to enter dikes because they were weakened and could be damaged. In the city Oldenburg There is a ban on entering dikes, which is punished with up to 5,000 euros.