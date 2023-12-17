Germany immediately abolishes premium on the purchase of electric cars | Economy

#Germany #immediately #abolishes #premium #purchase #electric #cars #Economy

Dec 17, 2023 at 8:01 PM Update: 16 minutes ago

The German government has decided to immediately put an end to the premium that people receive when they buy a new electric car. Applications after today will no longer be processed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The abolition of the purchase premium for an electric car is one of the consequences of the budget crisis that has arisen in Germany. This happened after the Constitutional Court canceled the repurposing of unused corona credits to the ‘green transition’ in November.

The newspaper Handelsblatt writes that the abolition of the premium jeopardizes the goal of having fifteen million electric cars on German roads by 2030. “The target was already considered extremely unrealistic. Now it seems completely illusory,” the newspaper reports.

According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, a total of 10 billion euros has been released since 2016 for around 2.1 million electric cars.

